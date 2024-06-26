Countries
Sports

Was this the worst episode of WCW ‘Monday Nitro’ ever?

Chris Graham
Published date:

chris graham acc hoops The May 3, 2000, episode of WCW “Monday Nitro” was a train wreck of street fights with no referees and nonsensical run-ins.

Somehow, WCW went on for nearly another year before Vince McMahon finally killed it off.

Was this episode of “Nitro” the beginning of the end for WCW?

“The Mark Moses Show” asks AFP editor Chris Graham to weigh in on what killed WCW.

The guys also talk a smidge about tonight’s NBA Draft.

Listen to “The Mark Moses Show” weekday afternoons from 3-6 p.m. ET on Sports Radio 107.9 FM/1560 The Fan & Sportsradio1560.com. You can also listen to Mark on 95.9 The Rocket. Follow him on social media @markmosesshow.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham, the king of "fringe media," is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

