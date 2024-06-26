Was this the worst episode of WCW ‘Monday Nitro’ ever?

The May 3, 2000, episode of WCW “Monday Nitro” was a train wreck of street fights with no referees and nonsensical run-ins.

Somehow, WCW went on for nearly another year before Vince McMahon finally killed it off.

Was this episode of “Nitro” the beginning of the end for WCW?

“The Mark Moses Show” asks AFP editor Chris Graham to weigh in on what killed WCW.

The guys also talk a smidge about tonight’s NBA Draft.

