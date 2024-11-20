Countries
Warner, Kaine accepting applications for open U.S. Attorney spots
Warner, Kaine accepting applications for open U.S. Attorney spots

Rebecca Barnabi
police court law
(© barmaleeva – stock.adobe.com)

U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine are accepting applications for the positions of U.S. Attorney for the Eastern and Western Districts of Virginia to replace current officeholders as the incoming Trump Administration begins its transition.

After receipt of applications, the senators will select from the list of qualified attorneys to recommend for the nomination. The White House will then nominate individuals to be considered by the Senate Judiciary Committee. The nominations are subject to confirmation by the full U.S. Senate.

U.S. Attorneys play an integral role in protecting a geographically diverse commonwealth on a wide range of issues – from human trafficking, narcotics and gang violence to white collar crime and public corruption,” the senators said. “As we begin the transition process for these key positions in Virginia’s two districts, we look forward to reviewing qualified candidates and selecting the right individuals.”

Interested applicants should visit Warner’s website for application instructions. The application period will close Monday, Dec. 16, 2024.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

