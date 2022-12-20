VSP, Christiansburg Police make arrest in Nov. 9 Interstate 81 hit-and-run

A Christiansburg man wanted in a Nov. 9 hit-and-run is in custody, but it took some work from officers in the early-morning hours on Tuesday.

Brandon Lee Pigg, 30, holed up at a residence in the 400 block of College Avenue for several hours after Virginia State Police and Christiansburg Police made a positive ID.

Pigg was wanted for questioning in the hit-and-run on Interstate 81 southbound at the 132 mile marker in Montgomery County, and for a felony hit-and-run on Nov. 14 in Jacksonville, N.C., involving a head-on crash with a police officer.

As officers arrived at the residence on College Avenue, Pigg was positively identified through a window in the residence from past encounters with local police.

Police then needed to obtain a search warrant and fugitive warrant, which was granted at 4:30 a.m.

Upon serving the warrants, a female at the residence said Pigg was not in the residence, but he was found hiding in a back bedroom, and taken into custody without incident.