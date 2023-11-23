Countries
Close
Home VMI rallies from 16 down to make it close, ultimately falls at Air Force, 64-54
Basketball, Sports

VMI rallies from 16 down to make it close, ultimately falls at Air Force, 64-54

Chris Graham
Published date:

vmiVMI rallied from 16 down in the first half to get within three, but ultimately fell short in a 64-54 loss to Air Force on Wednesday afternoon at Clune Arena in Colorado Springs.

The Keydets (1-5) went 8-for-29 in the first half (28 percent), including 1-for-7 from beyond the arc, and committed seven turnovers as the Falcons owned a 36-20 halftime lead. Air Force (5-2) shot nearly 50 percent in the first 20 minutes of play (15-31) and hit five three-pointers en route to a commanding lead.

VMI came out hot in the second half, however, and pulled within seven, 38-31, after the Falcons went scoreless for 2:31 to open the second stanza. The Keydets pulled within three, 40-37, following a Koree Cotton layup at the 11:35 mark, but Air Force caught fire again shortly afterward to build a 48-37 lead with 7:50 to play following an 8-0 run and VMI drought that lasted 3:50.

The Keydets pulled within seven, 55-48, with 4:43 to play after hitting five consecutive field goals. The Falcons used one final push to earn an insurmountable 60-48 lead with 3:43 left.

