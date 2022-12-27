Menu
news virginias northern neck area receives congressional heritage designation
State/National

Virginia’s Northern Neck area receives congressional heritage designation

Rebecca Barnabi
Published:
Photo Credit: duncanandison

The Northern Neck area of Virginia received an early Christmas gift last week with the passage of the Northern Neck National Heritage Area Act.

Led by Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, and Rep. Rob Wittman, the legislation will bring tourism spending to King George, Lancaster, Northumberland, Richmond and Westmoreland counties.

The legislation, according to a press release, delivers critical federal funds, encourages public-private partnerships and assigns a specific entity, the Northern Neck Tourism Commission, to help protect the natural, cultural, scenic and recreational resources of the area.

NHA passed the U.S. Senate with a unanimous vote, was approved by the House last week and is now ready for President Joe Biden’s signature.

The NHA designation would apply to land between the Potomac River and Rappahannock River from King George, Lancaster, Northumberland, Richmond and Westmoreland counties. National Heritage Areas are congressionally designated places where “natural, cultural and historic resources combine to form a cohesive, nationally important landscape,” and resources communicate “nationally important stories” that celebrate the nation’s diverse heritage.

“The Northern Neck is a national treasure, and a source of immense pride, history and economic development for the Commonwealth,” Warner, Kaine and Wittman said in a press release. “We’re proud to have worked together on this successful bipartisan effort to highlight the natural beauty of the Northern Neck and leverage federal dollars to spur long-lasting economic opportunity in the region.”

The legislation will provide federal funding to the Northern Neck to protect and restore historic sites and buildings; carry out programs and projects that recognize, protect and enhance important resources; develop recreational and educational opportunities in the area; establish and maintain interpretive exhibits and programs; and promote a wide range of partnerships among the federal government, state, tribal and local governments, organizations and individuals.

The historic designation will also increase the public’s awareness of the area’s natural, historical, scenic and cultural resources. Signs will identify points of public access and interest throughout the area.

“The Northern Neck has been working together for over 20 years in pursuit of the National Heritage Area Designation,” Jerry W. Davis, AICP, Executive Director of the Northern Neck Planning District Commission, said in the press release. “With designation, the Northern Neck Region will have a greater voice in sharing its stories which contribute to understanding the early origins of our nation. The National Heritage Area Designation recognizes the region for the special place it is, historically, culturally, and for its natural resources. It aligns with the region’s tourism strategy as an important economic development driver in this rural area.”

 

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

