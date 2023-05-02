Virginia’s new chancellor of community colleges will focus on key gaps in system

Dr. David Doré, the next chancellor of the Virginia Community College System, (VCCS) visited with a few students at Blue Ridge Community College Tuesday afternoon.

Doré, who grew up in Erie, Penn., told the students when they graduate they will use “relavent skills” in their chosen professions.

“I promise you one thing that when you get your degree…your education is not done,” he said.

Students will continue to rapidly learn and acquire skills through their careers.

Doré began his new duties in Richmond on April 1, 2023.

Doré previously served as President of Campuses and Executive Vice Chancellor for Student Experience & Workforce Development at Pima Community College in Tucson, Arizona.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Doré to lead Virginia’s Community Colleges at a time of transformation as our colleges prepare to take on an even larger role in preparing Virginians for successful careers and meeting the needs of Virginia’s businesses for workers with the right skills for the 21st century marketplace,” Douglas M. Garcia, Chair of the State Board for Community Colleges, said in a press release.

Doré is the 10th chancellor to lead Virginia’s system of 23 community colleges. He succeeds Dr. Sharon Morrissey, who has served as Interim Chancellor since July of 2022.

At BRCC Tuesday afternoon, he answered questions about how his administration will aid students amidst high inflation and high costs.

“I think that there are two big issues with inflation,” Doré said. Housing is an issue, because inflation makes renters vulnerable. “[Inflation] impacts everybody. It impacts the cost of doing business as a college.”

He said his administration will work to keep tuition at Virginia community colleges low, but they need state support. Community colleges in Virginia have kept tuition low for five years.

“Our tuition is the lowest in the public system in higher education in Virginia,” he said. “We are the best choice for a low-cost high-quality education in Virginia.”

He will also focus on key gaps in the community college system.

Students face a skills gap, which the community college system will work to lessen by aligning with businesses and industry, and deepening partnerships.

Another gap is the educational achievement gap.

“So, how do we assure economic mobility for every single Virginian?” he said.

BRCC President John Downey said the school’s Job Starter program is an example of partnerships in a community working together for student success.

The technology evolution is creating another key gap, according to Doré. Technology advances “are redefining not only how we deliver teaching and learning, but what we deliver in terms of skills.”

In a press release, Doré said this right now is a challenging and exciting time for higher education, and he looks forward to working with Virginia’s 23 community colleges.

“I am honored to be selected to serve this great system, and excited to begin work with the State Board for Community Colleges to implement the forward-thinking vision they have set in alignment with Governor Youngkin and the General Assembly to accelerate the development of a highly-skilled workforce to meet the growing needs of business and industry in Virginia,” said Doré.

In a 27-year career, he has served community college students as an instructor, director, department chair, dean, president and executive vice chancellor.

Doré led planning and implementation of Centers of Excellence at Pima CC, with a focus on the needs of Arizona’s workforce in partnership with business, industry and the community. He has taught transfer courses, workforce training courses, honors courses, basic skills courses, contract training courses for businesses and courses for community partners.

A first-generation college student, like many of Virginia’s community college students, Doré earned his Doctor of Education degree at Pepperdine University, Los Angeles, CA; a Master of Business Administration degree at Georgetown University, Washington, D.C.; Master of Education at Boston College, Chestnut Hill, MA; Master of Theological Studies (Ethics) at Santa Clara University, Santa Clara, CA; Licentiate of Philosophy in Ethics at Gonzaga University, Spokane, WA; and his Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy at Gannon University, Erie, PA. He was a 2017-18 Presidential Fellow of the Aspen Institute’s College Excellence Program.

Doré is married to his partner of 25 years, Chauncey Roach, who has served 30 years in federal employment including six years in the United States Air Force and 24 years with the Veterans Health Administration as a registered nurse.

Since 1966, Virginia’s community colleges have provided higher education and workforce training in every part of the Commonwealth, and serve approximately 210,000 students each year.

“The race for talent is on,” Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin said in the press release. “The Virginia Community College System must be the linchpin of the Commonwealth’s skills development system by bringing together employers, K-12, and higher education to prepare every Virginian for success in our changing economy. I look forward to working with Chancellor Doré to advance our mission of every high school graduate in Virginia being equipped with a credential in an in-demand industry and to ensure that the Virginia Community College System becomes a best-in-class national leader.”