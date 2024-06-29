Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Virginians with developmental disabilities to see improvement in services thanks to new legislation
Politics, State/National

Virginians with developmental disabilities to see improvement in services thanks to new legislation

Crystal Graham
Published date:
children with father in park
(© amelaxa – stock.adobe.com)

Virginians with developmental disabilities should soon see improvements to accessibility in education, recreation, law enforcement and transitional services.

Governor Glenn Youngkin signed 18 pieces of legislation on Tuesday to provide additional support throughout the state.

“For far too long, Virginia has underserved this community and as Governor, I committed to transform our level of care, support and resources available to Virginians with developmental disabilities,” Youngkin said. “I’m pleased this legislative package and our ”Right Help, Right Now” plan has instituted life-changing impacts that will benefit Virginia families, this community, and transform our level of care for Virginians with developmental disabilities for decades to come.”.

The biennial budget allows for flexibility of Medicaid benefits for assistive technology, includes $1 million each year for rental subsidies, increases consumer-directed facilitation rates and provides additional staff to administer waivers.

“This legislative package represents a significant advancement in our mission to provide comprehensive support for individuals with developmental disabilities,” said Secretary of Health and Human Resources John Littel. “Our goal is to ensure that every Virginian has the opportunity to live a fulfilling and independent life.”

Details on the bills

  • Require law enforcement training on communication, crisis prevention and de-escalation techniques for individuals with an intellectual or developmental disability.
  • Extend the time period that individuals may hold their waiver while they look for a provider to ensure that those granted a waiver can fully utilize it
  • Adjust financial considerations for those with developmental disability waivers to expand resources available
  • Increase flexibilities for reimbursements so that loved ones can care for those on a waiver by modifying home and community-based services Medicaid waiver rules
  • Direct the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia to study and make recommendations regarding access and accommodations for those with disabilities at public higher education institutions
  • Increase access for participation in public body meetings by ensuring voting rights and remote access for participants with disabilities
  • Establish a process for drafting uniform standards across the Virginia Individualized Education Program (system and establish special education liaisons in local school boards to support families and students
  • Adds definitions related to disability rights, ensuring accessibility and removal of barriers
  • Establishes a pilot program for all-terrain power wheelchairs in state parks, enhancing accessibility for individuals with limited mobility
  • The Virginia Department for Aging and Rehabilitative Services will disseminate resources for individuals with disabilities transitioning from school to post-school activities to give them the support to help them succeed

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Rumor-killer: No, Texas A&M didn’t offer UVA’s Brian O’Connor $3M a year
2 Sussex state prison inmates indicted in assault on corrections officer, killing of K-9
3 Albemarle County family loses home in Friday residential structure fire
4 Price tag for new animal shelter in Augusta County is double the initial estimate
5 Virginians with developmental disabilities to see improvement in services thanks to new legislation

Latest News

rivan
State/National

Sussex state prison inmates indicted in assault on corrections officer, killing of K-9

Chris Graham
family with flag
Spotlight, State/National

Statistics troubling for Virginia drivers who hit the road to celebrate July Fourth

Crystal Graham

The first week of July is typically one of the busiest travel periods of the year, and it’s likely no surprise that it is also one of the deadliest.

uva baseball brian o'connor
Sports

Rumor-killer: No, Texas A&M didn’t offer UVA’s Brian O’Connor $3M a year

Chris Graham

UVA Baseball coach Brian O’Connor was once wooed by Texas, turned them down, had his mentor, Paul Manieri, try to get him to take the best job in college baseball, at LSU, turned him down.

SVASC shenandoah valley animal services center proposed entrance
Local, Spotlight

Price tag for new animal shelter in Augusta County is double the initial estimate

Crystal Graham
fire truck jacket helmet
Local

Albemarle County family loses home in Friday residential structure fire

Chris Graham
us olympic trials
Sports

UVA alum Bridget Williams qualifies for pole vault final at the U.S. Olympic Trials

Chris Graham
us olympic trials
Sports

UVA senior Shane Cohen sprints to the men’s 800 final at the U.S. Olympic Trials

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status