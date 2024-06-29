Virginians with developmental disabilities to see improvement in services thanks to new legislation

Virginians with developmental disabilities should soon see improvements to accessibility in education, recreation, law enforcement and transitional services.
Governor Glenn Youngkin signed 18 pieces of legislation on Tuesday to provide additional support throughout the state.
“For far too long, Virginia has underserved this community and as Governor, I committed to transform our level of care, support and resources available to Virginians with developmental disabilities,” Youngkin said. “I’m pleased this legislative package and our ”Right Help, Right Now” plan has instituted life-changing impacts that will benefit Virginia families, this community, and transform our level of care for Virginians with developmental disabilities for decades to come.”.
The biennial budget allows for flexibility of Medicaid benefits for assistive technology, includes $1 million each year for rental subsidies, increases consumer-directed facilitation rates and provides additional staff to administer waivers.
“This legislative package represents a significant advancement in our mission to provide comprehensive support for individuals with developmental disabilities,” said Secretary of Health and Human Resources John Littel. “Our goal is to ensure that every Virginian has the opportunity to live a fulfilling and independent life.”
Details on the bills
- Require law enforcement training on communication, crisis prevention and de-escalation techniques for individuals with an intellectual or developmental disability.
- Extend the time period that individuals may hold their waiver while they look for a provider to ensure that those granted a waiver can fully utilize it
- Adjust financial considerations for those with developmental disability waivers to expand resources available
- Increase flexibilities for reimbursements so that loved ones can care for those on a waiver by modifying home and community-based services Medicaid waiver rules
- Direct the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia to study and make recommendations regarding access and accommodations for those with disabilities at public higher education institutions
- Increase access for participation in public body meetings by ensuring voting rights and remote access for participants with disabilities
- Establish a process for drafting uniform standards across the Virginia Individualized Education Program (system and establish special education liaisons in local school boards to support families and students
- Adds definitions related to disability rights, ensuring accessibility and removal of barriers
- Establishes a pilot program for all-terrain power wheelchairs in state parks, enhancing accessibility for individuals with limited mobility
- The Virginia Department for Aging and Rehabilitative Services will disseminate resources for individuals with disabilities transitioning from school to post-school activities to give them the support to help them succeed