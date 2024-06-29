Virginians with developmental disabilities to see improvement in services thanks to new legislation

Virginians with developmental disabilities should soon see improvements to accessibility in education, recreation, law enforcement and transitional services.

Governor Glenn Youngkin signed 18 pieces of legislation on Tuesday to provide additional support throughout the state.

“For far too long, Virginia has underserved this community and as Governor, I committed to transform our level of care, support and resources available to Virginians with developmental disabilities,” Youngkin said. “I’m pleased this legislative package and our ”Right Help, Right Now” plan has instituted life-changing impacts that will benefit Virginia families, this community, and transform our level of care for Virginians with developmental disabilities for decades to come.”.

The biennial budget allows for flexibility of Medicaid benefits for assistive technology, includes $1 million each year for rental subsidies, increases consumer-directed facilitation rates and provides additional staff to administer waivers.

“This legislative package represents a significant advancement in our mission to provide comprehensive support for individuals with developmental disabilities,” said Secretary of Health and Human Resources John Littel. “Our goal is to ensure that every Virginian has the opportunity to live a fulfilling and independent life.”

Details on the bills