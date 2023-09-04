Virginia Tech student identified in fatal accident Saturday morning in Blacksburg

Virginia Tech Police have identified the driver involved in a fatal single vehicle crash on Research Center Drive near Pratt Drive in Blacksburg early Saturday morning.

The driver was identified as David Gudiel, 20, of Springfield.

Gudiel was a junior majoring in robotics and mechatronics in the College of Engineering at Virginia Tech.

There were no other passengers in the vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation, according to police.

Research Center Drive was closed briefly on Saturday morning.

