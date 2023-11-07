Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Virginia takes care of business, dispatches Tarleton State, 80-50: Analysis
Basketball, Sports

Virginia takes care of business, dispatches Tarleton State, 80-50: Analysis

Chris Graham
Published date:
uva basketball
Photo: UVA Athletics

The first glimpse of the new-look Virginia Basketball team was an 80-50 win over Tarleton State, which put up little resistance from the get-go in Monday’s season opener.

So, what did we see?

Tony Bennett started five guards, for one thing – going with Oklahoma grad transfer Jake Groves, a 6’9” stretch guy, at the five spot.

Groves was limited to 15 minutes by foul trouble, but he did shoot 3-of-4 from three, which is what he’s supposed to do.

One area of possible concern: Jordan Minor, the Merrimack grad transfer who was advertised as a 17-point-per-game beast in the paint, was third on the depth chart at the five spot, getting 11 minutes in which he got exactly one shot off from the floor.

The other guy ahead of him was 6’11” four-star freshman Blake Buchanan, who got 17 minutes, and didn’t do much with them – one point, four rebounds and one block.

If Minor isn’t a better option than that, this could spell trouble for Virginia against better opponents.

At the four spot, Ryan Dunn, who has been getting love as a possible first-round draft pick next June, was limited by first-half foul trouble. The 6’8” sophomore finished with nine points and seven boards in 21 minutes, but was outshined by Leon Bond III, another Class of 2022 recruit who redshirted last season, so Monday was his debut.

Bond just missed a double-double, putting up 12 points and nine rebounds in 17 minutes.

In sum: strong at four; want to like Groves at the five, as long as he can avoid foul trouble.

Going to need to see more out of the other frontcourt guys.

To the backcourt: big night from Reece Beekman, who had 16 points, seven assists, four rebounds, three steals and a block in 27 minutes.

And a big night from Isaac McKneely, who had 15 points, shooting 4-of-8 from three, with four rebounds and four assists in 29 minutes.

St. Mary’s transfer Andrew Rohde got the start over Georgetown transfer Dante Harris. The 6’6” Summit League freshman of the year had six points on 2-of-8 shooting, 2-of-5 from three, with one assist and two turnovers in 26 minutes.

Harris had seven points and one assist in 23 minutes.

Junior Taine Murray got 11 minutes off the bench, and had five points.

Murray had been getting rotation minutes toward the end of last season, so it was expected that he’d compete for some minutes off the bench early on.

Things to like

Virginia, for the most part, shot the ball well, shooting 21-of-37 from the floor and 10-of-18 from three before garbage time.

Even going small, UVA won the rebounding battle, 40-27.

Tarleton State only shot 33.3 percent for the game and scored 0.758 points per possession, so, good work on D.

Things not to like

Virginia was 24-of-39 from the line, 14-of-26 in the second half.

Bottom line

It’s hard to tell too much from this game. This isn’t a vintage Tarleton State team, by any means.

(Tongue planted firmly in cheek there.)

Virginia took care of business.

Up next: Florida, on Friday in Charlotte.

We’ll know more then.

 

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 Come to Downtown Waynesboro, a MAGA haven: At least that’s what the sign says
2 Waynesboro: Freak construction accident involving unmanned bulldozer claims one life
3 CNalysis: Democrats will be winners in Virginia; abortion and economy to be driving issues
4 Virginia takes care of business, dispatches Tarleton State, 80-50: Analysis
5 JMU pulls the upset of opening night, winning at #4 Michigan State, 79-76 in OT

Latest News

basketball
Basketball, Sports

JMU pulls the upset of opening night, winning at #4 Michigan State, 79-76 in OT

Chris Graham
George Mason
Basketball, Sports

George Mason wins in Tony Skinn’s coaching debut, defeating Monmouth, 72-61

Chris Graham

George Mason opened the 2023-2024 campaign with a wire-to-wire 72-61 victory over Monmouth Monday night inside EagleBank Arena.

longwood basketball
Basketball, Sports

Longwood plays St. Bonaventure tight, ultimately falls, 73-69

Chris Graham

Longwood put up a gritty road effort on the road, but a seasoned St. Bonaventure squad edged the Lancers, 73-69, on Monday night.

VCU Basketball
Basketball, Sports

VCU upset by McNeese State in season opener, 76-65

Chris Graham
Ryan Blaney
Podcasts, Sports

Why was Ryan Blaney racing like it was a dirt track on a Saturday night?

Rod Mullins and Chris Graham
road closed
Govt & Politics, Local

Traffic alert: Ramp, lane closure Tuesday-Thursday overnight near I-66, I-81 junction

Rebecca Barnabi
your vote matters
Govt & Politics, Tech, U.S. & World

Majority of Americans concerned about AI spreading false information in 2024 presidential election

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy