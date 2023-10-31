Virginia super sophomore Ryan Dunn ‘ready to contribute’: Coach Tony Bennett agrees

At Monday’s Virginia basketball media day, Tony Bennett made it a point to emphasize his appreciation of sophomore Ryan Dunn’s improvement and growth since arriving in Charlottesville.

“He was going to come in and potentially walk on if we didn’t have a scholarship, redshirt if he wasn’t ready. It’s all happening so fast for Ryan,” Bennett told reporters.

In talking with Dunn during the playeravailability session, it’s obvious he’s ready for his new responsibilities.

“I think I’ve expanded my game in many ways,” said Dunn. “Offensively, there’s no question I’ve improved, my shot’s improved, my ball-handling as well.”

Last season, Dunn showed flashes of being an effective player on the offensive end of the floor, but in the 11 minutes-per-game that he got in playing time, there’s just so much you can do.

What Dunn said next will no doubt be music to coach Bennett’s ears: “It’s on the defensive end of the floor I believe I’ve improved the most.”

Despite limited court time last year, Dunn believes it gave him some valuable experience in what he needed to work on defensively.

“Guarding some of those elite guys last season was really good for me, I feel like I got a lot out of that,” said Dunn.

Bennett, when asked about the expanded role for Dunn this season, replied, “I’ve told him, you have to be a defensive monster for us.”

“He’s got to use that athleticism, quickness, he’s got to help us on the glass in a big way, because we don’t have as much size,” added Bennett.

At times last year, Dunn was the Cavaliers’ human highlight reel, displaying that athleticism with some monstrous dunks and rejections.

So why the intensity on the defensive end of the floor for Dunn?

Arriving on Grounds, Dunn was fully aware that the most successful Bennett defensive teams were anchored by an elite defender.

“When you play for Tony, you know what he expects, if you can’t measure up defensively, then you’re going to have a problem getting playing time,” said Dunn.

“Before coming to Virginia, I didn’t consider myself a good defensive player. But wow, things have really changed for me, now that’s what I take my most pride in.”

Dunn’s goal for this season? “ACC Defensive Player of the Year,” said Dunn.

Lofty expectations, considering the reigning ACC Defensive Player of the Year is teammate Reece Beekman.

“Oh, yeah, I know I’ve got some stiff competition with Reece, but what a great model he is to watch and replicate,” said Dunn.

Dunn could very well find himself the elite defender in the post that Virginia has missed the last few years; confidence will be the key.

While his defensive prowess was never in doubt last year, offensive inconsistency plagued Dunn.

A mental mistake, a turnover or something else would often banish Dunn to the bench for a long stretch of time, effectively rendering him a non-factor offensively.

Dunn is very aware of this, saying he’s worked hard on the offensive end of the floor as well.

“For me, it started with ball-handling, gaining more confidence when the ball is my hands.”

Dunn’s ability to handle the ball was apparent in the Blue-White scrimmage a few weekends ago. He looked poised with the ball against the Virginia defense.

“I think I’m ready to take the next step,” said Dunn. “The new players are getting comfortable with each other, and I think this team is going to be special.”

Dunn has the potential, that’s a given. He has the build, the desire, the instincts, now it simply a matter of piecing his offensive and defensive together.

If he does, then the ceiling for Ryan Dunn may be an NBA lottery pick.

That could happen.

This year.

If so, a terrific year is in store for Wahoo fans.