news virginia state police seek information on id of driver in interstate 95 shooting
Virginia

Virginia State Police seek information on ID of driver in Interstate 95 shooting

Chris Graham
Published:
interstate 95
(© kthx1138 – stock.adobe.com)

Virginia State Police is seeking assistance from the public with identifying the driver involved in an interstate shooting in Stafford County on Thursday night.

At 7:32 p.m., according to State Police, a Mercedes sedan was traveling north on I-95 when a silver Toyota Corolla pulled alongside the Mercedes near the 143 mile marker.

The Toyota’s driver fired several shots at the Mercedes, then then sped away northbound on I-95.

The driver of the Mercedes suffered minor injuries as a result of the shooting and was treated at a local hospital.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or has information about the silver Toyota Corolla is encouraged to contact VSP at 540-891-4108 or email us [email protected].

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

