Virginia State Police seek information on ID of driver in Interstate 95 shooting

Virginia State Police is seeking assistance from the public with identifying the driver involved in an interstate shooting in Stafford County on Thursday night.

At 7:32 p.m., according to State Police, a Mercedes sedan was traveling north on I-95 when a silver Toyota Corolla pulled alongside the Mercedes near the 143 mile marker.

The Toyota’s driver fired several shots at the Mercedes, then then sped away northbound on I-95.

The driver of the Mercedes suffered minor injuries as a result of the shooting and was treated at a local hospital.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or has information about the silver Toyota Corolla is encouraged to contact VSP at 540-891-4108 or email us [email protected].