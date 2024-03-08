Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Virginia State Police: Crash on Interstate 64 kills biker on Harley-Davidson
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Virginia State Police: Crash on Interstate 64 kills biker on Harley-Davidson

Crystal Graham
Published date:
traffic stop crash wreck sign
(© ftfoxfoto – stock.adobe.com)

A 49-year-old Mechanicsville man is dead after his motorcycle was rear-ended by a 20-year-old Louisa resident on Interstate 64 on Friday.

Shawn Michael Jones, 49, died at the scene. He was wearing a helmet.

According to Virginia State Police, the fatality occurred two miles east of Shallow Well Road in Goochland County at 12:41 a.m. this morning.

A 2024 Kia Forte, driven by a 20-year-old, rear ended the 2013 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by Jones. The motorcycle lost control and struck a guardrail. The Kia also lost control, rolled on its side and struck a guardrail on the left shoulder.

The driver of the Kia, whose name has not been released, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 It’s all Northrop Grumman’s fault! Man, are Democrats out of touch with reality
2 Incorrect DMV records lead Augusta County to send tax bills to Staunton residents for vehicles
3 Virginia goes ice cold in fourth, falls to Wake Forest in ACC Tournament, 58-55
4 Liz Cheney: Trump should never be ‘anywhere near the Oval Office again’
5 Jury sides with Rockbridge County on fate of 71 animals at Natural Bridge Zoo

Latest News

police
Cops & Courts, Local

Staunton man in custody, charged with murder in shooting at downtown motel

Chris Graham
vt georgia amoore
Basketball, Sports

Virginia Tech, without Elizabeth Kitley, survives Miami upset bid, winning 55-47

Chris Graham

Top seed Virginia Tech struggled without three-time ACC Player of the Year Elizabeth Kitley, but the Hokies were able to take care of business, defeating Miami, 55-47, in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals on Friday.

climate change pollution
Climate/Environment, Politics, US & World

U.S. House environment coalition celebrates SOTU’s mention of historic investments in clean energy

Rebecca Barnabi

Leaders of the House SEEC are celebrating President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address, which mentioned investments in clean energy.

username password graphic
Health, Politics, US & World

Warner responds to ransomware group’s cyberattack on Change Healthcare

Rebecca Barnabi
train tracks
Politics, Virginia

Dickie Bell: Youngkin should prepare his veto pen for misnamed ‘railroad safety’ bill

Contributors
football
Football, Sports

Liberty, JMU announce football schedule dates for 2025, 2026 seasons

Chris Graham
climate change
Climate/Environment, Politics, Virginia

Virginia Democrats insert RGGI provision into proposed 2024-2026 state budget

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status