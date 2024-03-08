Virginia State Police: Crash on Interstate 64 kills biker on Harley-Davidson

A 49-year-old Mechanicsville man is dead after his motorcycle was rear-ended by a 20-year-old Louisa resident on Interstate 64 on Friday.

Shawn Michael Jones, 49, died at the scene. He was wearing a helmet.

According to Virginia State Police, the fatality occurred two miles east of Shallow Well Road in Goochland County at 12:41 a.m. this morning.

A 2024 Kia Forte, driven by a 20-year-old, rear ended the 2013 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by Jones. The motorcycle lost control and struck a guardrail. The Kia also lost control, rolled on its side and struck a guardrail on the left shoulder.

The driver of the Kia, whose name has not been released, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.