newsvirginia school bus driver school aide pleads guilty to receipt of child porn
Virginia

Virginia school bus driver, school aide pleads guilty to receipt of child porn

Published date:
police car
(© Oleksandr – stock.adobe.com)

A man who was an elementary school bus driver and school aide in Colonial Heights pleaded guilty last week to receipt of child pornography.

According to court documents, Richard Jerod Whitley Jr., 37, of Newport News, was engaged in the online trading of child sexual abuse material. Among the thousands of images discovered in Whitley’s personal collection, some of the images contained sadistic and masochistic content as well as material with toddlers and infants engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

Whitley pleaded guilty to one count of receipt of child pornography and is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 19. He faces a mandatory minimum of five years and a maximum of 20 years in prison.

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

