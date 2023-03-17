Countries
Virginia

Virginia revenue collections up this fiscal year, project billion-dollar surplus

Crystal Graham
Published:
(© vepar5 – stock.adobe.com)

Virginia revenue collections are up this fiscal year with general fund revenues beating projections by $111.3 million to date.

General fund collections for the same period last year (July-February) are up 1.2 percent.

“February’s revenue numbers confirm that our December forecast continues to accurately represent that we will have a multi-billion-dollar surplus,” said Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Virginians remain overtaxed, and the Commonwealth has abundant resources available to lower costs and cut taxes for families and local businesses. At the same time, we can make critical investments to transform our behavioral health system, invest in education and law enforcement, and strengthen communities across Virginia. With the continuing uncertainties in the global economy and recent turbulence at U.S. banks, Virginia remains in a position of strength to deliver services and reduce taxes for Virginians.”

Traditionally, February is one of the smallest revenue collection months and marks the beginning of the tax filing season when refunds for the 2022 tax year begin to be issued.

Slowdowns in revenue sources such as withholding collections were largely anticipated and included in the December forecast. Unanticipated weakness in corporate income and deed recordation tax collections is being offset by higher interest income.

March collections will provide additional insight into individual refunds for the filing season.

“February revenue collections came in ahead of plan” said Secretary of Finance Stephen Cummings. “Results have exceeded expectations based upon a stronger than expected economy since we issued our forecast. In accordance with that forecast, we continue to expect an economic downturn to occur, albeit later than originally anticipated. Overall, results year-to-date support our outlook, and we continue to have confidence in our December forecast.”

The full February 2023 revenue report is available here.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

