newsvirginia receives annual installment of nearly 140 million from tobacco settlement
Virginia

Virginia receives annual installment of nearly $140 million from tobacco settlement

Crystal Graham
Published date:
man with cigarette
(© Sondem – stock.adobe.com)

Virginia has received a payment of $137.3 million from the major tobacco companies, under settlement terms, to help defray the cost of healthcare for smoking-related illnesses.

Virginia and 51 other states and U.S. territories receive annual payments from companies including Philip Morris USA Inc, R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company, Scandinavian Tobacco Group Lane, and ITG Brands LLC.

Virginia has received $3.2 billion in payments from the Master Settlement Agreement since it was finalized in 1998.

In addition to the payments, the agreement also contains significant public health protections for Virginians, including restrictions against youth marketing of tobacco products, sales of tobacco brand-name merchandise and tobacco-sponsored entertainment and sporting events.

The settlement resolved Virginia’s lawsuit against the major tobacco companies for violations of consumer protection laws and deceptive marketing practices that caused damages to the state, including increased healthcare costs.

“The Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement was a landmark agreement that continues to shape the tobacco industry and protect Virginia consumers 25 years later. I’m proud of my office’s role in safeguarding Virginia consumers and ensuring the settlement is upheld,” said Attorney General Jason Miyares.

Miyares and his tobacco enforcement section are responsible for enforcing the Master Settlement Agreement, ensuring Virginia continues to receive its benefits, and regulating Virginia’s tobacco companies under the settlement’s terms as well as state and federal tobacco laws.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

