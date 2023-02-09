Virginia pharmacist convicted in $1M Florida Medicare fraud scheme

A federal jury in the Middle District of Florida has convicted a Virginia man for his role in a scheme to defraud Medicare of more than $1 million in prescription drug benefits.

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Ronald A. Beasley II, 33, of Portsmouth, was the pharmacist in charge at NH Pharma, a pharmacy located in Lake Mary, Fla. Through NH Pharma, Beasley and his co-conspirators billed Medicare for expensive compound drug creams that they never actually purchased or dispensed, and instead provided Medicare patients an inexpensive compound drug cream not covered by Medicare.

Inventory records showed that NH Pharma did not buy enough of the expensive prescription drugs to fill all the prescriptions NH Pharma billed to Medicare.

In total, Beasley and his co-conspirators received more than $1 million in fraudulent proceeds from Medicare.

Beasley was convicted of conspiracy to commit health care fraud and three counts of health care fraud. He is scheduled to be sentenced on April 25 and faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison on each count.