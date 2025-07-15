Virginia Museum of History & Culture partners with Virginia Civics to expand civics education

The Virginia Museum of History & Culture’s (VMHC) vision and goal of creating the premier hub for civics education in Virginia has achieved a major milestone with peer organization Virginia Civics.

The peer organization formally joined the museum’s effort through a forward-looking merger. Virginia Civics has long been dedicated to strengthening civics education across Virginia through the “We the People” competition and other leading programs, which now joins the VMHC’s growing civics education and outreach initiatives.

“One of the major legacy projects of our 250th initiative is creating a hub for civics education in Virginia, helping to ensure generations of students are educated and equipped for informed citizenship. We are honored to welcome Virginia Civics — their team and partners — as we work with passion and purpose to grow our positive impact throughout the state and beyond,” VMHC President & CEO Jamie Bosket said.

As the Virginia affiliate of the Center for Civic Education, Virginia Civics promotes constitutional literacy and civic engagement through its flagship programs. The nationally recognized “We the People: The Citizen and the Constitution” curriculum and competition engages students from upper elementary through high school in the study of the U.S. Constitution, Bill of Rights, institutions of government and the roles and responsibilities of Americans. Students can participate in regional, state and national competitions to demonstrate their understanding of constitutional principles through simulated legislative hearings in which they respond to judges’ questions.

The program culminates in the “We the People” National Finals annually in Washington, D.C. Two Virginia teams placed in the top 10 at the 2025 National Finals held on April 12 and 13 with Douglas S. Freeman High School finishing 6th and the Maggie Walker Governor’s School placing 7th.

Virginia Civics also leads “Project Citizen,” an applied learning initiative that teaches students public policy processes by guiding them through the development of policy proposals that address real-world issues in their communities. Students present their research and policy recommendations at state and national showcases, where they receive feedback from public officials, educators and community leaders. The program encourages active participation in democratic governance.

Virginia Civics also provides professional development for educators and collaborates with institutions and organizations to enhance civic learning and engagement statewide by managing the Virginia Civics Coalition.

“We are thrilled to be joining VMHC to be part of Virginia’s new leading K-12 civics education organization — made possible through this timely and impactful joining together. This strategic merger will allow Virginia Civics’ beloved programs to expand and to engage many more Virginia students in the years ahead,” Virginia Civics Co-Executive Director Emily Voss said.

Building a statewide hub for civics education at the VMHC began by bringing the John Marshall Center for Constitutional History & Civics (JMC) into the organization in 2023, leading to the creation of Civics Connects the following year. Virginia Civics will retain its identity while aligning closely with Civics Connects, an educational resource that comprehensively supports the Virginia Standards of Learning for civics and economics in the middle grades. The initiative, endorsed by Virginia’s state educational leadership, was founded as part of the museum’s multi-year commemoration of America’s 250th anniversary, one of the most robust efforts of its kind in the nation.

The Rule of Law Project (ROL), which educates middle and high school students about the underpinnings of democratic ideals, joined the VMHC’s civics effort through its own pivotal merger earlier in 2025. ROL was founded in 2009 under the umbrella of the Virginia Bar Association with support from the Virginia Law Foundation and was led by G. Michael “Mike” Pace Jr. and Timothy Isaacs. The program later became a stand-alone entity, the Center for Teaching the Rule of Law, which was housed at Roanoke College. ROL’s innovative educational resources are now enriching Civics Connects with dedicated rule-of-law instruction, supported by lesson plan outlines, interactive slides for direct instruction or individual learning and assessments.

“The rule of law is the foundation of fairness and justice in our country. We are proud to carry on the excellent work of ROL, promoting an early understanding of vital rule of law principles through innovative resources and classroom instruction that help students in Virginia and beyond make deep and lasting connections to essential knowledge,” John Marshall Center Director Joni Albrecht said.

Each organization brings mission alignment, programmatic excellence and innovative instructional approaches to the VMHC’s historic investment in civics education. The combined efforts of each partner create a unified impact far beyond what each could achieve independently and make access to the offerings easier for teachers by establishing the centralized, leading source for K-12 civics education in the state and beyond.

Founded in 1831 as the Virginia Historical Society, the Virginia Museum of History & Culture, a private, non-profit organization, is the oldest museum and cultural organization in Virginia and one of the oldest and most distinguished history organizations in the United States. The museum cares for a renowned collection of more than nine million items representing the far-reaching story of Virginia.