news virginia motorcyclist killed in collision with car in botetourt county
State/National

Virginia motorcyclist killed in collision with car in Botetourt County

Chris Graham
Published:
police
(© fotosr52 – stock.adobe.com)

A Natural Bridge Station man was killed when his motorcycle collided with a vehicle making a left turn in front of him in Botetourt County.

According to Virginia State Police, a 2018 Toyota RAV4 was traveling north on Frontage Road at 5:59 p.m. Sunday when the driver slowed to make a left turn into a driveway, and was struck by a 2004 Harley Davidson motorcycle, which was also traveling north.

The driver of the Harley Davidson, Mark Lee Braford, 63, of Natural Bridge Station, died at the scene.

The driver of the Toyota was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

