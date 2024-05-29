Virginia man, N.C. child dead in two separate crashes on Memorial Day weekend

Separate crashes in Dinwiddie County resulted in two fatalities over Memorial Day weekend. Virginia State Police report that a 77-year-old man and a child are dead following the two crashes.

Two adults and one other child were transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries; and two additional people had serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The first accident on Saturday at 10:32 p.m. left Carl Vernon Shell, 77, of Petersburg dead.

According to VSP, the accident occurred on Dabney Mill Road in Dinwiddie. A Ford F150 driven by Shell was traveling eastbound when he veered off the road to the left and struck a tree. Shell died at the scene due to injuries sustained in the crash. Police report he was not wearing a seatbelt.

The second crash involved two vehicles and occurred on Sunday at 11:04 p.m. on Interstate 85 at the 59-mile marker in Dinwiddie County.

According to VSP, a Toyota Tacoma was struck by a Hyundai Palisade on I-85 causing the Tacoma to spin out and strike a tree. Eliberto Elisael Godinez-Guzmen, 29, of Butner N.C., and his wife, Amelia Micaela Fuentes-Godinez and a child in the Tacoma were transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. A second child in the vehicle died at the scene.

The driver and passenger in the Palisade were transported to the hospital for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Their names have not been released.

This crash remains under investigation.