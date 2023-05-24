Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsvirginia limited houses on the market means competitive process for buyers
Virginia

Virginia: Limited houses on the market means competitive process for buyers

Crystal Graham
Published date:
house for sale
(© Andy Dean – stock.adobe.com)

Typically, home listings pick up in March and April in the spring, but according to Virginia REALTORS®, fewer sellers are listing their homes across Virginia leading to a competitive market and higher home prices.

There were 8,252 homes sold in Virginia in April, a 31.2 percent drop from last year and the slowest April market the state has had in more than 10 years.

According to the April 2023 Virginia Home Sales Report, there were 11,174 new listings added to the market in April statewide, 4,458 fewer than a year ago, a 28.5 percent reduction.

“During the refinance boom of 2020 and 2021, many homeowners were able to lock in extremely low interest rates,” says Virginia REALTORS® 2023 President Katrina M. Smith. “Because of this, there is little incentive for them to list their homes and move into a new home with a much higher rate. This trend is keeping Virginia’s already tight inventory even tighter.”

Despite the slowdown in sales, the limited supply has kept the state’s median sales price holding firm. Following a modest dip last month, the median sales price in Virginia in April was $391,000, inching up $1,000 from last year.

“Right now, many sellers are likely getting multiple offers if their homes are priced competitively,” says Virginia REALTORS® Chief Economist Ryan Price. “It’s likely that this trend will continue into the summer because the demand side of the market is so robust.”

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Headed to the OBX for Memorial Day? Damaged bridge to cause major traffic delays
2 Updated: Harrisonburg High School lockdown lifted after ‘altercation between students’
3 Reece Beekman sides with Kadin Shedrick: How might impacts Beeks’ NBA-or-stay decision
4 Podcast: NASCAR has itself another Bubba Wallace race problem
5 American horse racing missteps again: Preakness win overshadowed by death

Latest News

china
U.S./World

Communications has been an issue for U.S.-China relations: Can we get to a detente?

Mel Gurtov
cancel
U.S./World

This cancel culture thing is proof that we’ve all lost our damn minds

Chris Graham

Target is pulling items from its Pride Month in-store displays because of threats from hardcore anti-LGBTQ people that the company felt was putting employees at risk.

senior elderly eating alone lunch
U.S./World

Senior living facilities need nursing assistants: Congress stepping in to help?

Rebecca Barnabi

The need for nursing assistants and orderlies is projected to rise 5 percent from 2021 to 2031 according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

U.S./World

Amazon report: Small businesses are ‘backbone of the U.S. economy’

Rebecca Barnabi
baseball norfolk tides
Sports

Norfolk Tides take Wednesday matinee at Memphis, defeating Redbirds, 9-7

Chris Graham
road construction
Local

Albemarle County: VDOT work on guardrail at U.S. 250/Route 151 roundabout to impact traffic

Chris Graham
rivanna station futures
Local

Albemarle County moving forward with $58 million Rivanna Station project

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy