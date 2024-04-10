Countries
Gov. Glenn Youngkin names two locals to state boards; announces additional appointments
Politics, Virginia

Gov. Glenn Youngkin names two locals to state boards; announces additional appointments

Crystal Graham
Published date:
virginia state capitol
(© demerzel21 – stock.adobe.com)

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin recently announced additional board appointments including local representatives to the Cave Board and the Virginia Interagency Coordinating Council.

Austin Shank of Grottoes, the Parks and Tourism Director for the Town of Grottoes, was named to the Cave Board under the Natural and Historic Resources category.

Dr. Kristen Heinan of Charlottesville, an associate professor of pediatric neurology at the University of Virginia Medical Center was named to the Virginia Interagency Coordination Council health board.

Administration

Citizens’ Advisory Council on Furnishing And Interpreting The Executive Mansion

  • Christie Clarke of Stony Creek, Program Director, Richard Bland College of William & Mary
  • Aggie Cullen of Henrico, community volunteer
  • Sharon Davis of Great Falls, community volunteer
  • Mary C. Frediani of Richmond, Realtor, Shaheen, Ruth, Martin & Fonville Real Estate
  • Rasheedah Nevers of Chester, Realtor, Tier One Real Estate Brokered by EXP Realty

Commerce And Trade

Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission

  • The Honorable Frank M. Ruff, Jr. of Clarksville, former member, Virginia State Senate, 15th District

Virginia Tourism Authority

  • Eric Jones of Arlington, President, Olympus Trading Company

Commonwealth

Virginia Latino Advisory Board

  • Lieutenant Colonel Santos O. Muñoz (Retired USAF) of Aldie, Operations Research Analyst, SPA Inc.
  • Gladys Truong of Chesterfield, Accountant, Spanish Connection

Compacts

Legislative Advisory Council to the Southern Regional Education Board

  • The Honorable Tara A. Durant of Fredericksburg, member, Virginia State Senate, 27th District

Education

State Historical Records Advisory Board

  • Zachary Hottel of Woodstock, Archivist, Shenandoah County Library

Health And Human Resources

Advisory Board on Radiological Technology

  • Uma Prasad of Richmond, Professor, Director of Ultrasound & NVIR, Radiology Department, MCVHP/VCU Health system

Advisory Board on Surgical Assisting

  • Thomas Gochenour II of Palmyra, Licensed Surgical First Assistant, VCU Health
  • Jessica Wilhelm of Virginia Beach, Licensed Surgical Assistant and Assistant Professor, Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital and Eastern Virginia Medical School

Board for the Blind And Vision Impaired

  • Michael Kasey of Fredericksburg, retired Project Manager, Department of Homeland Security; Immediate Past President, National Federation of the Blind of Virginia

Board of Health Professions

  • Dr. Latonya Hughes of Hampton, Assistant Dean of Academic Affairs, Hampton University School of Nursing

Public Guardian and Conservator Advisory Board

  • Lucy Beadnell of Arlington, Director of Advocacy, The Arc of Northern Virginia

Virginia Interagency Coordinating Council

  • Dr. Kristen Heinan of Charlottesville, Associate Professor of Pediatric Neurology, University of Virginia Medical Center
  • LeAnn White of Manassas, Executive Director, Northern Virginia Black Chamber of Commerce

Independent

  • David Ratz of Virginia Beach, Attorney, Huffman & Huffman, Brothers-In-Law, PLLC

Natural And Historic Resources

Cave Board

  • Austin Shank of Grottoes, Parks & Tourism Director, Town of Grottoes

Virginia Council on Environmental Justice

  • Liz Williamson of Richmond, Partner, Balch & Bingham LLP

Public Safety and Homeland Security

E 9-1-1 Services Board

  • The Honorable Vanessa Reese Crawford of Petersburg, Sheriff, City of Petersburg

Virginia Sexual And Domestic Violence Program Professional Standards Committee

  • Timika Cousins of Richmond, Executive Director/ Domestic Violence advocate, The Faces Behind a Purpose for You

Transportation

Motor Vehicle Dealer Board

  • Thomas A. Barton III of Virginia Beach, President, Beach Ford

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

