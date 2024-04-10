Gov. Glenn Youngkin names two locals to state boards; announces additional appointments

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin recently announced additional board appointments including local representatives to the Cave Board and the Virginia Interagency Coordinating Council.
Austin Shank of Grottoes, the Parks and Tourism Director for the Town of Grottoes, was named to the Cave Board under the Natural and Historic Resources category.
Dr. Kristen Heinan of Charlottesville, an associate professor of pediatric neurology at the University of Virginia Medical Center was named to the Virginia Interagency Coordination Council health board.
Administration
Citizens’ Advisory Council on Furnishing And Interpreting The Executive Mansion
- Christie Clarke of Stony Creek, Program Director, Richard Bland College of William & Mary
- Aggie Cullen of Henrico, community volunteer
- Sharon Davis of Great Falls, community volunteer
- Mary C. Frediani of Richmond, Realtor, Shaheen, Ruth, Martin & Fonville Real Estate
- Rasheedah Nevers of Chester, Realtor, Tier One Real Estate Brokered by EXP Realty
Commerce And Trade
Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission
- The Honorable Frank M. Ruff, Jr. of Clarksville, former member, Virginia State Senate, 15th District
Virginia Tourism Authority
- Eric Jones of Arlington, President, Olympus Trading Company
Commonwealth
Virginia Latino Advisory Board
- Lieutenant Colonel Santos O. Muñoz (Retired USAF) of Aldie, Operations Research Analyst, SPA Inc.
- Gladys Truong of Chesterfield, Accountant, Spanish Connection
Compacts
Legislative Advisory Council to the Southern Regional Education Board
- The Honorable Tara A. Durant of Fredericksburg, member, Virginia State Senate, 27th District
Education
State Historical Records Advisory Board
- Zachary Hottel of Woodstock, Archivist, Shenandoah County Library
Health And Human Resources
Advisory Board on Radiological Technology
- Uma Prasad of Richmond, Professor, Director of Ultrasound & NVIR, Radiology Department, MCVHP/VCU Health system
Advisory Board on Surgical Assisting
- Thomas Gochenour II of Palmyra, Licensed Surgical First Assistant, VCU Health
- Jessica Wilhelm of Virginia Beach, Licensed Surgical Assistant and Assistant Professor, Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital and Eastern Virginia Medical School
Board for the Blind And Vision Impaired
- Michael Kasey of Fredericksburg, retired Project Manager, Department of Homeland Security; Immediate Past President, National Federation of the Blind of Virginia
Board of Health Professions
- Dr. Latonya Hughes of Hampton, Assistant Dean of Academic Affairs, Hampton University School of Nursing
Public Guardian and Conservator Advisory Board
- Lucy Beadnell of Arlington, Director of Advocacy, The Arc of Northern Virginia
Virginia Interagency Coordinating Council
- Dr. Kristen Heinan of Charlottesville, Associate Professor of Pediatric Neurology, University of Virginia Medical Center
- LeAnn White of Manassas, Executive Director, Northern Virginia Black Chamber of Commerce
Independent
Board of Directors of the Virginia Birth-Related Neurological Injury Compensation Program
- David Ratz of Virginia Beach, Attorney, Huffman & Huffman, Brothers-In-Law, PLLC
Natural And Historic Resources
Cave Board
- Austin Shank of Grottoes, Parks & Tourism Director, Town of Grottoes
Virginia Council on Environmental Justice
- Liz Williamson of Richmond, Partner, Balch & Bingham LLP
Public Safety and Homeland Security
E 9-1-1 Services Board
- The Honorable Vanessa Reese Crawford of Petersburg, Sheriff, City of Petersburg
Virginia Sexual And Domestic Violence Program Professional Standards Committee
- Timika Cousins of Richmond, Executive Director/ Domestic Violence advocate, The Faces Behind a Purpose for You
Transportation
Motor Vehicle Dealer Board
- Thomas A. Barton III of Virginia Beach, President, Beach Ford