Gov. Glenn Youngkin names two locals to state boards; announces additional appointments

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin recently announced additional board appointments including local representatives to the Cave Board and the Virginia Interagency Coordinating Council.

Austin Shank of Grottoes, the Parks and Tourism Director for the Town of Grottoes, was named to the Cave Board under the Natural and Historic Resources category.

Dr. Kristen Heinan of Charlottesville, an associate professor of pediatric neurology at the University of Virginia Medical Center was named to the Virginia Interagency Coordination Council health board.

Administration

Citizens’ Advisory Council on Furnishing And Interpreting The Executive Mansion

Christie Clarke of Stony Creek, Program Director, Richard Bland College of William & Mary

Aggie Cullen of Henrico, community volunteer

Sharon Davis of Great Falls, community volunteer

Mary C. Frediani of Richmond, Realtor, Shaheen, Ruth, Martin & Fonville Real Estate

Rasheedah Nevers of Chester, Realtor, Tier One Real Estate Brokered by EXP Realty

Commerce And Trade

Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission

The Honorable Frank M. Ruff, Jr. of Clarksville, former member, Virginia State Senate, 15th District

Virginia Tourism Authority

Eric Jones of Arlington, President, Olympus Trading Company

Commonwealth

Virginia Latino Advisory Board

Lieutenant Colonel Santos O. Muñoz (Retired USAF) of Aldie, Operations Research Analyst, SPA Inc.

Gladys Truong of Chesterfield, Accountant, Spanish Connection

Compacts

Legislative Advisory Council to the Southern Regional Education Board

The Honorable Tara A. Durant of Fredericksburg, member, Virginia State Senate, 27th District

Education

State Historical Records Advisory Board

Zachary Hottel of Woodstock, Archivist, Shenandoah County Library

Health And Human Resources

Advisory Board on Radiological Technology

Uma Prasad of Richmond, Professor, Director of Ultrasound & NVIR, Radiology Department, MCVHP/VCU Health system

Advisory Board on Surgical Assisting

Thomas Gochenour II of Palmyra, Licensed Surgical First Assistant, VCU Health

Jessica Wilhelm of Virginia Beach, Licensed Surgical Assistant and Assistant Professor, Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital and Eastern Virginia Medical School

Board for the Blind And Vision Impaired

Michael Kasey of Fredericksburg, retired Project Manager, Department of Homeland Security; Immediate Past President, National Federation of the Blind of Virginia

Board of Health Professions

Dr. Latonya Hughes of Hampton, Assistant Dean of Academic Affairs, Hampton University School of Nursing

Public Guardian and Conservator Advisory Board

Lucy Beadnell of Arlington, Director of Advocacy, The Arc of Northern Virginia

Virginia Interagency Coordinating Council

LeAnn White of Manassas, Executive Director, Northern Virginia Black Chamber of Commerce

Independent

Board of Directors of the Virginia Birth-Related Neurological Injury Compensation Program

David Ratz of Virginia Beach, Attorney, Huffman & Huffman, Brothers-In-Law, PLLC

Natural And Historic Resources

Cave Board

Virginia Council on Environmental Justice

Liz Williamson of Richmond, Partner, Balch & Bingham LLP

Public Safety and Homeland Security

E 9-1-1 Services Board

The Honorable Vanessa Reese Crawford of Petersburg, Sheriff, City of Petersburg

Virginia Sexual And Domestic Violence Program Professional Standards Committee

Timika Cousins of Richmond, Executive Director/ Domestic Violence advocate, The Faces Behind a Purpose for You

Transportation

Motor Vehicle Dealer Board