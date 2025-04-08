A freeze warning has been issued for central and northern Virginia, west of Interstate 95, overnight from 2 a.m. to 9 a.m., according to an alert from the National Weather Service. The freeze warning also includes portions of central and northern Maryland and the eastern panhandle of West Virginia.

April can be a “cruel month” when it comes to weather: highs of 80 degrees one day and lows in the 20s on others.

The recent warm-up had many Virginians getting an early start on gardening, but an AccuWeather expert said the potential for freezing temperatures is possible statewide beyond Easter.

“April can be a cruel month, warm one day then chilly the next day,” said Thomas Kines, a senior meteorologist with AccuWeather.

In Virginia, except for the southeastern corner of the state, temperatures will fall below 32 degrees tonight.

“The usual cold spots around Waynesboro will probably check in with temps near 20 degrees,” he said. “It’s not all that unusual to have a freeze during the first half of April.”

For those people who have tender plants outside, it’s best to bring them indoors. Covering them is also an option, although with temperatures well down into the 20s, covering the plants usually doesn’t help, Kines said.

“Fortunately, only the hardiest of plants have bloomed this early in the season and will likely survive.”

AccuWeather: Looking ahead

A brief period of warm weather will return early next week. However, there is potential for another freeze later next week, likely Wednesday or Thursday night.

“There is another potential freeze immediately after Easter,” Kines said. “Then there should be a period of mild weather to end the month. ”

There will be other bouts of chilly weather the first half of May, he said, “but we don’t think the air will be chilly enough to cause a freeze.”

AccuWeather: Historical data on freeze warnings in Virginia