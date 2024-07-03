Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Virginia forestry, agriculture officials to monitor spongy moth, formerly Gypsy Moth
State/National

Virginia forestry, agriculture officials to monitor spongy moth, formerly Gypsy Moth

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
spongy moth caterpillar
(© Stphanie – stock.adobe.com)

The Virginia Department of Forestry (DOF) and the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) are joining forest health professionals to monitor the invasive spongy moth (formerly known as the Gypsy Moth).

Long established in Virginia, the caterpillar with a voracious appetite favors oak trees but will also feed on many types of hardwoods. In areas with large infestations, the caterpillars can strip entire mountainsides of foliage.

In 2024, the most severe damage has been observed in the Northern Shenandoah Valley and the mountains west of Harrisonburg and Staunton. During an aerial survey in June, DOF Forest Health staff observed damage to more than 60,000 acres. While spongy moth caterpillar feeding can remove all leaves from a tree, recovery is possible. Most trees typically survive one or two years of defoliation. Unfortunately, if a tree is weak or damaged to begin with, spongy moth feeding will lead to tree decline.

In early May 2024, federal and state agencies treated select public areas with aerial biopesticide applications to suppress spongy moth populations. DOF surveys have recently observed a decline in spongy moth populations following the biocontrol measures, a hopeful sign for our forests. Spongy moth caterpillars are also often susceptible to both an Entomophaga fungus and nucleopolyhedrosis virus, which can cause mass population crashes.

“While spongy moth infestation is severe this year, it’s encouraging to see biocontrols killing caterpillars in impacted areas,” Forest Health Program Manager Lori Chamberlin said. “These countermeasures can greatly reduce populations, resulting in less damage to our forests next year.”

Landowners looking for control methods for spongy moth can find information on DOF’s website.

For communities seeking additional spongy moth control measures, VDACS administers a Cooperative Spongy Moth Suppression Program in collaboration with local governments and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service. Applications for this program must be submitted by county governments. Spongy moth suppression program guideline details are available on the VDACS website.

“Limiting populations of spongy moth will never eradicate the pest from Virginia, but the suppression program is designed to provide relief and control in areas suffering from significant damage,” said VDACS Office of Plant Industry Services Program Manager David Gianino. “Interested localities can conduct spongy moth egg mass surveys between July and November and submit a treatment proposal for participation before November 15, 2024, for the 2025 treatment season. Localities are encouraged to review the guidelines and determine if they want to perform the required work to qualify for the program.”

Forest service to use aerial pesticide to prevent defoliation from spongy moth caterpillars – Augusta Free Press

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Offer sheet from UVA Athletics to Tony Bennett sheds light on when extension was offered
2 Frederick County School Board member pleads guilty to role in Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol breach
3 Kaine dismisses calls for Biden to drop out: ‘It’s the pundits, it’s the editorial writers’
4 Brian O’Connor’s new UVA deal puts him in Top 10 nationally in total compensation
5 Hoarding in Ohio: 184 animals rescued that ‘resembled skeletons’

Latest News

john paul jones arena
Local

Oct. 19 Heart concert at JPJ canceled due to Ann Wilson cancer diagnosis

Chris Graham
fraud
Local

Shenandoah man indicted for wire fraud: More than $200K stolen from employer

Chris Graham

A Shenandoah man faces 20 years in prison after being indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly stealing more than $200,000 from his former employer.

police car arrest lights
Local

Charlottesville Police seize AK-47, ammo after pursuit of convicted felon

Chris Graham

Charlottesville Police made an arrest after a 21-year-old man tried to flee a traffic stop late Tuesday night.

baseball
Sports

O’s prospect Coby Mayo offers reminder that he’s too good to keep down on the farm

Chris Graham
prison
State/National

VADOC conducts drug, contraband shakedown at Lawrenceville Correctional Center

Chris Graham
football money
Sports

The ACC is bigger: But does adding Cal, SMU and Stanford make it better?

Scott German
uva logo blue
Sports

Updated list of current, former UVA student-athletes in 2024 Olympics, Paralympics

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status