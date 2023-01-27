Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news virginia escapees arrested how far had they gone before they were apprehended
Virginia

Virginia escapees arrested: How far had they gone before they were apprehended?

Chris Graham
Published:
police crime scene
(© Prathaan – stock.adobe.com)

Two inmates who escaped from an Abingdon jail on Thursday were captured on Friday in Hawkins County, Tenn.

Johnny Shane Brown, 51, and Albert Lee Ricketson, 31, were captured about four miles from where the stolen vehicle was located this morning in Bulls Gap, Tenn., according to a report from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers located Brown and Ricketson hiding in the upstairs of a barn on Cupp Hollow Road in Rogersville, Tenn.

Rogersville is about an hour and fifteen minutes south down Interstate 81 from Abingdon.

Both were arrested without incident.

Brown, a federal inmate, and Ricketson, a convicted double-murderer, escaped from a recreational yard at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority facility on Thursday.

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

nfl

NFC Championship: Philly, San Fran, top two seeds, battle for Super Bowl berth
Scott Ratcliffe
, ,

Kroger donates $40K to food bank’s Culturally Familiar Food program
Rebecca Barnabi

Kroger Mid-Atlantic announced yesterday a donation of $40,000 to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank’s Culturally Familiar Food (CFF) Initiative.

jim wood dwight williams
,

Waynesboro’s vice mayor joked about the Pelosi hammer attack: How funny is it now?
Chris Graham

You may remember that Waynesboro Vice Mayor Jim Wood used the Oct. 28 attack on the husband of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to crack jokes.

nfl

AFC Championship Game rematch: Does Joe Burrow have the Chiefs’ number?
Scott Ratcliffe
food grocery store
,

Virginia follows 17 states in ending emergency SNAP allotments post-COVID
Rebecca Barnabi
screaming suicide
, ,

Metallica brings attention to our demons inside with ‘Screaming Suicide’
Crystal Graham
,

Shenandoah National Park youth art contest open statewide this year
Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy