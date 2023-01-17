Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news virginia credit union ceo faces 30 years for misuse of funds to make personal purchases
State/National

Virginia credit union CEO faces 30 years for misuse of funds to make personal purchases

Chris Graham
Published:
court law
(© BillionPhotos.com – stock.adobe.com)

The former CEO of FedStar Federal Credit Union was caught using her company credit card and the business Amazon account to make personal purchases, an obvious no-no.

She pleaded guilty last week in federal court and faces a maximum of 30 years in prison.

According to court documents, Kelly Givens, 37, of Salem, who was named CEO of FedStar in 2016, ran up more than $12,000 in charges on her company credit card and the company’s Amazon account to purchase items including running shoes, hiking shoes, tickets for sporting events, and electronic devices between 2018 and 2020.

As part of an effort to conceal her theft, Givens provided false information to FedStar’s board of directors and the National Credit Union Administration.

At sentencing, Givens faces a maximum, statutory penalty of 30 years in prison and/or a fine of up to $250,000.

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

,

American giving: How charitable will we be in 2023?
Rebecca Barnabi
vcu health
,

New VCU Health program to offer care at home for patients with acute needs
Crystal Graham

VCU Health has launched Home Hospital, a program that allows patients to receive acute, hospital-level care from within the comfort of their home.

glenn youngkin
,

Youngkin fluffs up Virginia revenue numbers to make political push for tax cuts
Chris Graham

Virginia government revenues are running ahead of the Youngkin administration’s pessimistic fiscal-year forecast. Naturally, the governor is using this glimmer of good news to make another political push for tax cuts.

shenandoah university

Shenandoah University to add undergraduate engineering program in fall
Crystal Graham
road construction
,

Bridge repairs happening on 250 Bypass; rotating lane closures
Crystal Graham

Youth lobbyists begin 2023 effort for gun reform in the United States
Rebecca Barnabi
lamar jackson

It may be time for the Baltimore Ravens to move on from Lamar Jackson 
Scott German

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy