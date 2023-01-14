Virginia Beach: Teen last seen on New Year’s Eve sought by law enforcement

The Virginia Beach Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 15-year-old juvenile.

Carolynn Banks was last seen in Virginia Beach on New Year’s Eve. Banks has a tattoo of the Nirvana “Smiley Face” on her left calf, wears braces, and has a septum ring.

She may be in the Richmond area with an 18-year-old female.

Banks has a medical condition that requires medication and may need medical attention.

If you see her, please approach with caution and call the Virginia Beach Police Department at 757-385-2703.