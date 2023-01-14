Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news virginia beach teen last seen on new years eve sought by law enforcement
State/National

Virginia Beach: Teen last seen on New Year’s Eve sought by law enforcement

Chris Graham
Published:

Carolyn BanksThe Virginia Beach Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 15-year-old juvenile.

Carolynn Banks was last seen in Virginia Beach on New Year’s Eve. Banks has a tattoo of the Nirvana “Smiley Face” on her left calf, wears braces, and has a septum ring.

She may be in the Richmond area with an 18-year-old female.

Banks has a medical condition that requires medication and may need medical attention.

If you see her, please approach with caution and call the Virginia Beach Police Department at 757-385-2703.

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

police emergency fire
,

Developing: One dead as vehicle strikes two pedestrians in Albemarle County
Chris Graham
nfl

Super Wildcard Weekend Preview: Upset specials, and what else to watch for
Scott Ratcliffe

After 18 grueling weeks of the regular season, the NFL Playoffs kick off with Super Wildcard Weekend.

acc basketball

Where things stand in ACC Basketball as we head to the weekend
Scott Ratcliffe

As we enter the second half of the 2022-2023 college basketball season, conference play is already in full-throttle mode with still seven weeks left until tournament time.

kihei clark
,

#11 Virginia should expect another tough test from Florida State
Chris Graham
glass bottles

‘We will not stop’: Recycling operations on the move in the City of Staunton
Rebecca Barnabi
deer
,

Fairfax County: Deer shot in Vienna in October had chronic wasting disease
Chris Graham
staunton

Staunton: City proposes $1.8 million plan to renovate Moxie Stadium
Rebecca Barnabi