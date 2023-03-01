Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news virginia basketball qa why cant uva develop a big man inside
Sports

Virginia Basketball Q&A: Why can’t UVA develop a big man inside?

Chris Graham
Published:
francisco caffaro
Photo: UVA Athletics

Francisco Caffaro’s playing last night brought up a question that has lingered in my mind for years. Why can’t UVA develop a big man inside? Both Caffaro and Kadin Shedrick have the physical attributes, why not the skill to match. I have 100 percent confidence in Coach Bennett, but wouldn’t an inside game perfectly complement our shooters? I’d love to see just five more offensive rebounds a game. Do talented big men like Armando Bacot (Richmond) shy away from UVA? Is there no one on the UVA staff that can coach a big man? I’d love your thoughts on this.

– Matthew Sposato

A few thoughts:

Tony’s offense is designed around guard play. The bigs get occasional feeds into the post, but for the most part, their offense comes on pocket passes after they set screens, lob passes in the zone offense, and pick-and-pops (where Jayden Gardner is lethal).

Offensive rebounding is sacrificed, by and large, to make sure there is proper floor balance to prevent fast breaks by opponents.

All of this being what it is, if I’m a big like an Armando Bacot, and I see the style of play at UVA, and then see what they’re doing at UNC, feeding the post like there’s no tomorrow, I’m probably deciding to go to UNC, though as it turns out, Bacot hasn’t developed at UNC to a degree that he will have any kind of meaningful career in the NBA, because the NBA doesn’t value 6’9″ back-to-the-basket guys.

I hear (from my colleague, Scott German) and read on social media and message boards the notion that you suggest here, that there may be an issue in terms of coaching at the heart of the apparent lack of development of big men at UVA. I’d suggest that actually, the bigs are being developed to do what the system asks them to do, which is set screens, score on rolls and pick-and-pops, and then on defense, help on hard hedges on pick-and-rolls, doubling the post, and keeping the big they’re guarding off the boards.

Thanks for raising this issue and asking me to try to address it. It’s a good topic worth discussing.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

Most Popular News

1 Parents raise issue with SDHS girls basketball coach’s Three Percenters tattoo
2 Spanberger joins Youngkin in playing China fears up for political gain
3 Recent HUD funds won’t address homeless, affordable housing in Waynesboro
4 Dear Mr. Buttigieg: Hate is not a Waynesboro value, no matter what our vice mayor says
5 Augusta Free Press has been here since 2002: And, like it or not, we’re here to stay

Latest News

U.S./World

Businesses would be encouraged to hire military spouses with new legislation

Rebecca Barnabi
Local

Blue Ridge Parkway one of three in U.S. to receive more than 10 million visitors last year

Rebecca Barnabi

A National Park Service announcement revealed that the Parkway is one of only three parks that more than 10 million visited last year.

Israel
Perspectives

Israel PM Netanyahu is pursuing a far-right agenda on two fronts

Chris Graham

Israel has always been touted as America’s most reliable friend in the Middle East, a bastion of democracy in a region dominated by autocracies.

fascism
Perspectives

Nanny State idiocracy: When the government thinks it knows best

John Whitehead
police crime scene
Virginia

Reopen the Case Foundation seeks tips in unsolved 1999 murder of Richmond man

Chris Graham
virginia map
Virginia

Leesburg working to maintain air traffic control operations at town airport

Chris Graham
taine murray
Sports

Loss to Virginia may leave Clemson on the outside looking in on Selection Sunday 

Scott German

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy