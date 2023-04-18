Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsvirginia adds st thomas transfer andrew rohde addressing important roster need
Sports

Virginia adds St. Thomas transfer Andrew Rohde, addressing important roster need

Chris Graham
Published date:
andrew rohde
Photo: St. Thomas Athletics/Collin Boyles

Virginia basketball coach Tony Bennett has addressed another important roster need, landing a commitment from St. Thomas transfer guard Andrew Rohde on Tuesday.

Rohde, a 6’6” guard, averaged 17.1 points and 3.6 assists per game in 2022-2023, and was the Summit League freshman of the year.

The former three-star prep recruit shot 44.8 percent from the floor and 32.0 percent from three for St. Thomas, which finished with a 19-14 record.

Rohde, a Wisconsin native, had narrowed his transfer choices down to UVA and Creighton, which had, earlier in the portal season, been the landing spot for Virginia freshman big Isaac Traudt.

This one is probably one of those pick-ups due resulting from the Bennetts being basketball royalty in Wisconsin, which we might as well consider a second home state for Virginia hoops, from a recruiting perspective.

Wisconsin natives on the current roster include junior point guard Reece Beekman and redshirt freshman guard Leon Bond III.

Sam Hauser, now in the NBA with Boston, is another Wisconsin native who was in the program for two years, from 2019-2021.

Rohde will fit in nicely in the roster spot vacated by Armaan Franklin, who declared for the NBA Draft last month.

Franklin, a 6’4” guard, was the leading scorer for Virginia in 2022-2023, averaging 12.4 points per game on 42.4 percent shooting from the field and 37.3 percent shooting from three.

Rohde was a big-time scorer in his one season at St. Thomas, going for 20 or more points in 12 games, including his last five games, in which he averaged 24.6 points per game, on 46.4 percent shooting from the floor and 42.9 percent shooting from three.

He was also a high-volume shooter – averaging 13.6 shots per game last season.

Franklin led Virginia in attempts last season at 10.2 per game.

The last time a UVA player put the ball up as much as Rohde did last season was back in 2015-2016, when Malcolm Brogdon, also now in the NBA with Boston, averaged 13.6 shots per game for that UVA team, which finished its season in the Elite Eight.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

Top News

1 Rockingham County: Authorities ‘working around the clock’ on double-murder investigation
2 ‘Our vision is that everyone has enough to eat’: Food bank forms five-year strategy
3 Democrat Jade Harris ready for uphill battle in Third Senate District race
4 Stuarts Draft HS names new girls hoops coach, replacing the guy with the Three Percenters tattoo
5 Sportswriter Tucker McLaughlin Jr. passes away at 67 after battle with brain cancer

Latest News

Sports

Virginia losing UNC transfer Cam’ron Kelly, who is headed back to the transfer portal

Chris Graham
valley conservation council
Virginia

Valley Green Fund program to increase land protection efforts in northern Shenandoah Valley

Crystal Graham

Valley Conservation Council today announced the launch of the Valley Green Fund, a new program that will spur major advances in land protection in the Northern Shenandoah Valley.

wildflower weekend shenandoah national park
Culture

Shenandoah National Park celebrates Wildflower Weekend May 6-7 

Crystal Graham

Spring wildflowers and art will be celebrated during Shenandoah National Park's 37th annual Wildflower Weekend, May 6-7.

housing
Virginia

HUD announces grants, housing vouchers to address homelessness in Virginia

Crystal Graham
online news
U.S./World

Senate resolution affirms importance of local news: ‘A crucial check on our government’

Chris Graham
washington and lee university logo
Culture

W&L hosts 18th annual Tom Wolfe Weekend April 28-29

Crystal Graham
police car
Local

Augusta County residents want police body, dash cams: It’s time for leaders to deliver

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy