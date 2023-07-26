Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
Verizon outage blocking Augusta County business lines, assistance routed to Sheriff’s Office
Business, Local

Verizon outage blocking Augusta County business lines, assistance routed to Sheriff’s Office

Crystal Graham
Published date:
cell phone
(© Farknot Architect – stock.adobe.com)

The Augusta County Emergency Communications Center is reporting a Verizon outage.

“At this time, Verizon cellular customers are unable to call any of the Augusta County ECC business lines – this includes the ECC non-emergency numbers, along with the Augusta County Animal Control and control burn lines,” the statement read.

For non-emergency assistance during the outage, residents are asked to call the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 245-5333.

Verizon is aware of the issue and is working on a solution.

911 is not affected.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 No injuries, but cat unaccounted for, after apartment fire in Albemarle County
2 Mega Millions lottery drawing set for Friday night nears $1 billion jackpot
3 Tuberville, Manchin introduce bill to save the NCAA: This isn’t going to end well
4 ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips sidesteps questions on Northwestern hazing scandal
5 Staunton-Augusta YMCA to break ground for youth development site

Latest News

road closed
Local

Traffic alert: Portion of Route 619 in Rockingham County will close next week for pipe replacements

Rebecca Barnabi
business money
Business, Local

‘Bringing people together’: Entrepreneurship Summit returns after successful first year

Rebecca Barnabi

The second annual Shenandoah Valley Entrepreneurship Summit will be held at the new Liberty Street Mercantile on October 23 and 24, 2023.

gavel and handcuffs
Public Safety, Virginia

Virginia man to serve 41 months for business dealings in Iran, forfeit $2.8M and home

Crystal Graham

A McLean man was sentenced Tuesday to 41 months in prison for violating U.S. sanctions against Iran.

football money
Politics, Sports

Tuberville, Manchin introduce bill to save the NCAA: This isn’t going to end well

Chris Graham
canoe in river
Virginia

High water levels possible on Roanoke River downstream of Leesville Dam beginning today

Crystal Graham
mega millions lottery tickets
U.S. News

Mega Millions lottery drawing set for Friday night nears $1 billion jackpot

Crystal Graham
baseball richmond flying squirrels
Sports

Richmond pitchers dominate Portland in 6-0 series-opening win on Tuesday

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy