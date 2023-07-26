Verizon outage blocking Augusta County business lines, assistance routed to Sheriff’s Office

The Augusta County Emergency Communications Center is reporting a Verizon outage.

“At this time, Verizon cellular customers are unable to call any of the Augusta County ECC business lines – this includes the ECC non-emergency numbers, along with the Augusta County Animal Control and control burn lines,” the statement read.

For non-emergency assistance during the outage, residents are asked to call the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 245-5333.

Verizon is aware of the issue and is working on a solution.

911 is not affected.