VDOT message to Virginians: ‘Safest place during a winter storm is indoors’

If you are planning to travel in or through Virginia this weekend, you may want to pay attention to the weather forecast as a winter storm is expected to begin late Friday night in southwestern Virginia and continue through the rest of the state on Saturday.

Winter weather impacts will likely be focused in western Virginia in areas including Bristol, Salem, Staunton, western Culpeper and northern Virginia.

There is the potential of significant snowfall along with some mixed precipitation and freezing rain in northwestern Virginia areas, with the highest chances in western Staunton, Culpeper and northern Virginia, where accumulating snowfall of 6 to 8 inches may be possible, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

In southern and southeastern Virginia, periods of moderate rain are expected through the day Saturday. Pavements will cool across the state into Saturday night, which could cause wet surfaces to re-freeze into Sunday morning.

“It’s important to remember that the safest place during a winter storm is indoors,” said VDOT Chief Deputy Commissioner Cathy McGhee. “When travelers stay off the roads during a winter storm, transportation workers and public-safety officials can clear roads and respond more quickly to emergency needs.

“With the possibility of snow, mixed precipitation and freezing rain in some areas, motorists should be vigilant, track local weather along their routes and change their travel plans if conditions worsen.”

VDOT crews are pretreating bridges and roadways in some areas and will be monitoring roadways and treating conditions as they develop.

If traveling, motorists should pack an emergency kit and blankets and have mobile devices fully charged in the event of a breakdown or emergency.

VDOT’s snow removal priorities

VDOT is responsible for snow removal on all state-maintained roads, while all cities and some towns maintain their roads. VDOT may support cities and towns, if requested.

The Interstate Highway System and limited-access roadways are VDOT’s first priority.

Primary roads (routes numbered 1 to 599) and major secondary roads (routes numbered 600 and up) with vital emergency and public facilities, or those with high-traffic volumes, will be cleared along with interstate and limited-access roadways as resources allow.

Low-volume secondary roads and subdivision streets will be treated after higher-priority routes are completed and additional resources are available.

Road conditions

Before traveling, check roadway conditions by using VDOT’s free 511 mobile app, which offers information about road conditions, traffic, incidents, construction and congestion as well as access to traffic cameras, weather and more.

Information is also available at 511Virginia.org or by calling 511 while in Virginia.

For questions or to report hazardous road conditions, you may contact VDOT’s 24-hour Customer Service Center by visiting my.vdot.virginia.gov or calling 800-FOR-ROAD (367-7623).

VDOT: Tips for staying safe

It is best not to travel not during a winter weather event.

Monitor the forecast for your planned route and limit travel based on roadway conditions.

Allow more time to reach your destination.

Drive at lower speeds and keep a safe distance of at least five seconds behind other vehicles and trucks that are plowing the road.

Don’t pass a snowplow or spreader unless it is absolutely necessary. Treat these as you would emergency response vehicles.

Use caution in locations where pavement freezes first, including bridges, overpasses, and shaded areas.

Prepare an emergency kit

If you must travel during a winter storm, keep an emergency supply kit in your car at all times in case of a breakdown or stoppage. This should include:

Flashlight and extra batteries

Ice scraper

Cell phone and charger

Jumper cables

Blankets or quilts

First aid kit

Bottled water

Non-perishable food (nuts, energy bars)

Abrasive material for traction (cat litter, sand)

Shovel

Related stories

Not to rain on your parade: Forecaster pulls back on big snow predictions in Virginia

Waynesboro Public Works provides update on snow removal process by city crews

The big one? Forecast for up to a foot of snow possible in some parts of Virginia