VDOT warns drivers to watch for debris, downed trees on roadways due to high winds

Sub-freezing temperatures and high winds in the Commonwealth have the potential to create hazardous conditions on roadways.

Temperatures are dropping quickly throughout Virginia which could cause flash freezing on wet road surfaces. If a roadway appears wet, treat it as if it is icy.

High wind gusts up to 50 mph are expected today into tonight, which could result in debris on roadways such as downed trees, and pose dangers to high-profile vehicles like tractor-trailers, box trucks and some passenger vans, especially on bridges and higher elevations.

Virginia Department of Transportation crews continue monitoring roadways, treating icy conditions as they develop and removing debris that may be caused by high winds.

Drivers may report debris and downed trees on roads to VDOT’s 24-hour Customer Service Center online at my.vdot.virginia.gov or by calling 800-FOR-ROAD.

Traffic information is also available at 511Virginia.org or by calling 511 from any phone.

Tips to stay safe on the roads