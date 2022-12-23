Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news vdot warns drivers to watch for debris downed trees on roadways due to high winds
State/National

VDOT warns drivers to watch for debris, downed trees on roadways due to high winds

Crystal Graham
Published:
(© num – stock.adobe.com)

Sub-freezing temperatures and high winds in the Commonwealth have the potential to create hazardous conditions on roadways.

Temperatures are dropping quickly throughout Virginia which could cause flash freezing on wet road surfaces. If a roadway appears wet, treat it as if it is icy.

High wind gusts up to 50 mph are expected today into tonight, which could result in debris on roadways such as downed trees, and pose dangers to high-profile vehicles like tractor-trailers, box trucks and some passenger vans, especially on bridges and higher elevations.

Virginia Department of Transportation crews continue monitoring roadways, treating icy conditions as they develop and removing debris that may be caused by high winds.

Drivers may report debris and downed trees on roads to VDOT’s 24-hour Customer Service Center online at my.vdot.virginia.gov or by calling 800-FOR-ROAD.

Traffic information is also available at 511Virginia.org or by calling 511 from any phone.

Tips to stay safe on the roads

  • Shady spots, higher elevations and bridges become icy first – be especially cautious in these areas.
  • Drivers should be alert to high winds, especially those in high-profile vehicles like tractor-trailers, box trucks and some passenger vans.
  • Give space and slow down to allow five seconds behind other vehicles and trucks that are plowing the road.
  • Treat a snowplow or spreader truck as an emergency response vehicle. Leave space and don’t pass.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

student loan relief

Omnibus package to fund Biden Administration effort to cancel student debt
Crystal Graham
football money

UNC QB Drake Maye on transfer rumors: ‘That Carolina blue is special’
Chris Graham

Drake Maye is the too-early favorite to be the top pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

sports interview

Of course they’re dumb questions: Maybe be glad somebody is asking them
Chris Graham

A guy named Giovani Bernard fumbled a fake punt snap, the butterfly effect being, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers blew a 17-3 lead and lost to the Cincinnati Bengals.

journey

Journey, set for tour stop at JPJ on Feb. 5, infighting over Trump
Chris Graham
holiday travel

DMV, State Police offers safe driving tips ahead of the busy holiday season
Crystal Graham
electric vehicle

With higher gas prices, electric vehicles surging in popularity with buyers in Virginia
Crystal Graham
christmas tree recycling

Virginia-sourced Christmas trees fill emergency demand for Short Pump farmer’s market
Crystal Graham