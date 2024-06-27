VDOT suspends highway work zones, lifts most lane closures for 4th of July holiday travel

The Fourth of July is right around the corner, and the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) reminds motorists to prepare for busy travel days on the roads.

Motorists are encouraged to stay safe as drivers depart for cookouts, fireworks and summer activities.

To keep traffic moving during this time, VDOT will suspend many highway work zones and lift most lane closures on interstates and other major roads in Virginia from noon on Wednesday, July 3, 2024, until noon on Friday, July 5, 2024.

While lane closures will be lifted in most locations, motorists may encounter semi-permanent work zones that remain in place during this time. Check VDOT’s Travel Advisories for the latest travel alerts in your area and around the state.

VDOT offers several resources to help plan travel ahead of time.

Travel trends map estimates peak congestion

VDOT’s online, interactive travel trends map shows peak congestion periods anticipated on Virginia interstates during the upcoming Fourth of July holiday period. While it cannot precisely predict when congestion will occur this year, it can help motorists avoid travel when traffic has historically moved the slowest.

Based on historical data:

The days of highest travel on the interstates are likely to be on Wednesday and Sunday, with moderate to heavy congestion likely from noon through 7 p.m. on these days.

I-95 northbound and southbound is expected to be heavily congested in Fredericksburg and Northern Virginia on Wednesday and Friday through Monday.

I-77 northbound is likely to be congested between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. during the entire period in the Wytheville area.

Routes to and from Virginia Beach are also likely to be congested between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. during the holiday period.

Plan ahead with VDOT 511

VDOT’s free mobile 511 app offers information about construction, traffic, incidents and congestion as well as access to traffic cameras, weather, electric vehicle (EV) charging stations and more. Use 511’s “speak ahead” option for hands-free and eyes-free audible traffic alerts for incidents and construction along your route. Traffic information is also available at 511Virginia.org or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia.

Northern Virginia Express Lanes schedule

Find directional schedules for the reversible I-95 and I-395 Express Lanes, and information for the I-495 Express Lanes at expresslanes.com.

Hampton Roads HOV schedule, tunnels and other information

Travel to Virginia Beach — Peninsula traffic to Virginia Beach is encouraged to use the I-664 Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel (MMMBT) as an alternative to the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel (HRBT). If traveling to Virginia Beach, take I-664 south to the MMMBT. Then take the Portsmouth/Norfolk exit (exit 15A) to I-264 east to Virginia Beach.

Travel to Outer Banks — Traffic to the North Carolina Outer Banks should use I-664 and the MMMBT as an alternative to the HRBT to save time. From I-664 south, take I-64 west (exit 15, Chesapeake/Virginia Beach) to exit 291B (Chesapeake Expressway (Route 168)/Great Bridge/Nags Head). Continue south on Route 168 to the Outer Banks.

Stay safe

Here are some additional tips for safely navigating the roadways during the holiday period: