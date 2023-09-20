VDOT public hearing focuses on five Albemarle County projects to improve safety, access

The Virginia Department of Transportation will hold a public hearing in Charlottesville tomorrow night about proposed design-build bundle.

The bundle would improve safety, and pedestrian and bicycle access at five intersections across Albemarle County.

Five projects are proposed as part of this bundle:

Roundabout at Route 240 (Three Notched Road), U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) and Route 680 (Browns Gap Turnpike)

Continuous Green-T intersection at Route 631 (Rio Road East) and Belvedere Boulevard

Roundabout at Route 631 (Rio Road East) and John Warner Parkway

Roundabout at Route 20 (Scottsville Road) and Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway)

Roundabout at Route 631 (5th Street) and Route 780 (Old Lynchburg Road)

Tomorrow night’s public hearing will be held 5 to 7 p.m. at the Center at Belvedere, 540 Belvedere Blvd., Charlottesville.

The projects were combined by VDOT into a single design-build bundle in order to receive funding from SMART SCALE and the Highway Safety Improvement Program (HSIP) at an estimated cost of $41.4 million. The design-build project is anticipated to be awarded in the spring of 2024.

VDOT staff will be available to discuss the project and answer questions. Community members may submit written comments by mail to Hal Jones, Project Manager, 701 VDOT Way, Charlottesville, VA 22911 or by email to [email protected]. Comments must be postmarked, emailed or delivered to VDOT by Monday, Oct. 2 to be included in the public hearing record.