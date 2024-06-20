VDOT encourages drivers to ready vehicles, prepare for hot weather in summer

With kids out of school and temperatures heating up, summertime is officially here, and that means drivers are hitting the roads for vacation and trips.

As we begin the season, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) reminds drivers of important travel safety tips to prepare for summer weather and avoid vehicle-related issues. Fortunately, you can beat the heat and stay cool this summer by planning ahead for travel and performing routine safety checks on your vehicle.

Summer safety tips:

Check your air conditioning performance and air filter before traveling. A lack of air conditioning on a hot day is dangerous for everyone, especially people with health conditions or those sensitive to heat, including children and older adults.

Never leave children, older adults or pets alone in the car. Heatstroke can happen quickly when left unattended in a parked vehicle. In the summertime months, it can be deadly. Older adults, children, and sick or overweight individuals are at greater risk from extreme heat.

Stock your vehicle with an emergency kit. Some important items to consider include: first aid kit, flashlight, jumper cables, roadside flares, cell phone and charger, tire pressure gauge, jack (and ground mat) for changing a tire, basic repair tools, and extra water and nonperishable food.

Hot temperatures accelerate the pace at which rubber belts and hoses degrade. Remember to look under the hood and inspect all belts and hoses to make sure there are no signs of wear and tear.

Inspect your vehicle to ensure proper maintenance and functioning of the tire pressure, fluid levels, batteries, headlights and wiper blades.

Plan ahead with VDOT 511:

The summer season is the height of construction and maintenance work on the roads. VDOT’s free mobile 511 app offers information about construction, traffic, incidents and congestion as well as access to traffic cameras, weather, electric vehicle (EV) charging stations and more. Use 511’s “speak ahead” option for hands-free and eyes-free audible traffic alerts for incidents and construction along your route. Traffic information is also available at 511Virginia.org or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia.

Year-round safety tips: