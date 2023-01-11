VCU puts six in double figures, forces 22 turnovers in 78-64 win at Loyola Chicago

VCU got balanced scoring – six players in double figures – and forced 22 turnovers in a 78-64 A-10 road win at Loyola Chicago on Tuesday.

Jalen DeLoach led VCU with 16 points, seven rebounds and two blocked shots. He connected on 5-of-8 attempts from the field. Ace Baldwin Jr. added 13 points and eight assists, and David Shriver had 12 points on 4-of-4 shooting, 3-of-3 from three.

Brandon Johns Jr., sophomore guard Jayden Nunn and redshirt sophomore guard Jamir Watkins added 10 points apiece for the Black and Gold (12-5, 3-1 A-10).

Tom Welch led the Ramblers (6-10, 0-4 A-10) with 16 points.

VCU was able to turn the 22 forced turnovers into 31 points, keying a hot shooting night (57.1 percent).

The Rams led 35-32 at the break, but put the Ramblers in the rearview mirror for good with a 24-4 blitz over an eight-minute span early in the second half that gave VCU a 59-39 lead with 10:39 left.

VCU will head to Dayton on Friday, Jan. 13 to take on the Flyers (12-5, 4-0 A-10) at 9 p.m. on ESPN2.