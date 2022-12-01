Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news vcu gets career high 28 from ace baldwin jr to key 70 65 win over vanderbilt
Sports

VCU gets career-high 28 from Ace Baldwin Jr. to key 70-65 win over Vanderbilt

Chris Graham
Published:
VCU Basketball
Logo: VCU Athletics

Ace Baldwin Jr. had a career-high 28 points to lead VCU to a 70-65 win over Vanderbilt on Wednesday at the Siegel Center.

Baldwin was 7-of-14 from the floor and connected on 10-of-12 free throws in his first game back since suffering a right wrist injury on Nov. 12.

Jamir Watkins joined Baldwin Jr. in double figures with 13 points, just two off of his career-high 15.

Tobi Lawal added a career-high four points and put in a solid defensive effort in 12 minutes of action for the Rams (5-2).

Vanderbilt (3-4) had three players score in double figures, led by Myle Stute’s 20 points, who hit 6-of-9 from beyond the three-point arc.

Liam Robbins and Ezra Manjon added 14 and 12 points, respectively.

The game featured a run of three technical fouls called on Vanderbilt with 7:59 on the clock and the Rams up, 54-51 – one on Robbins and two on head coach Jerry Stackhouse, who was ejected.

Baldwin made 4-of-6 free throws to give VCU a 58-51 lead.

The Commodores later put together a 9-0 run to tie the game at 61 with 3:56 remaining.

Baldwin pushed the Rams in front for the final time with a pair of free throws with 3:14 remaining. Vanderbilt later pulled within 66-64, but Baldwin answered again, driving left of the lane for bucket with 51 ticks on the clock.

Watkins helped salt away the win with a fadeaway jumper to beat the shot clock with 16.8 seconds remaining.

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but my maranthoning days are over. I'm also a progressive who voted for Biden, but we need another Democrat in 2024. (Sorry, Joe, and thanks.) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

uva basketball

Women’s Basketball: Virginia improves to 9-0 with 89-68 win at Penn State
Chris Graham
football

Podcast: Are you looking forward to college football’s Championship Saturday?
Chris Graham

The Mark Moses Show is joined by Mark’s good friend, Chris Graham, editor of Augusta Free Press, to preview Championship Saturday coming up this weekend in the world of college football. 

uva football players murdered 2022

Drake Maye named ACC Football Player of the Year: That, and a glaring omission
Chris Graham

North Carolina QB Drake Maye is the ACC Football Player of the Year, as he should be, but, serious question: not one person with a vote could vote for Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. or D’Sean Perry?

tom wopat luray cooters

Dukes of Hazzard’s Tom Wopat to perform free concert at Cooter’s Place in Luray
Crystal Graham
road closed

Albemarle County: Emergency pipe repair closes portion of Carters Mountain Road
Chris Graham
jesse watters

Fox News dolts: Soccer is ‘boring,’ and also, soccer players are ‘really handsome’
Chris Graham
rawlings funny bone

Donnell Rawlings to perform at Richmond’s Funny Bone Dec. 9-10
Crystal Graham