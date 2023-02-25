VCU dominates crosstown rival Richmond, 73-58, to strengthen hold on A-10 lead

Ace Baldwin Jr. scored 18 points and dished out eight assists as VCU took control early in the first half and never looked back in a 73-58 victory over rival Richmond on Friday.

The Rams (22-7, 13-3 A-10) started slow, but Jalen DeLoach keyed a 12-0 burst VCU midway through the first half with a trio of baskets that gave the Rams a 25-17 lead with 5:51 remaining in the period.

VCU would not trail again.

The lead would grow to as many as 24 points on back-to-back three-pointers by Baldwin and Jamir Watkins, which pushed the score to 60-36 with 10:02 on the clock.

DeLoach added 10 points and eight rebounds for VCU, while Watkins contributed 11 points, nine caroms and a pair of assists.

Neal Quinn scored a game-high 21 points for the Spiders (14-15, 7-9 A-10).