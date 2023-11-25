VCU comes up empty late, second-half rally falls short in 65-61 loss to Boise State

VCU got to within three on a Tobi Lawal dunk with 49 seconds left, but came up empty on its final two possessions in a 65-61 loss to Boise State on Friday night at the ESPN Events Invitational.

Max Shulga had 24 points, eight rebounds and three assists for the Rams (3-3), and Lawal had a career-high 14 points and nine boards.

VCU came out of the gate on a 14-4 run, but Boise State (3-2) battled back to send the game to the locker room with the Rams up one, 29-28.

Boise State led by as many as seven points in the second half on three occasions, the last following a three-point play by O’Mar Stanley with 5:21 remaining. The Rams got a driving layup by Shulga and a pair of free throws by Jackson on its next two possessions to close within 60-57 with 4:07 left, but could get no closer.

VCU will face Penn State and former head coach Mike Rhoades on Sunday at 10:30 a.m in the final day of the ESPN Events Invitational. The game will be broadcast on ESPNU.