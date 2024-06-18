Countries
Home Valley Health celebrates premature babies with new ‘where are they now’ portraits
Health, Local

Valley Health celebrates premature babies with new ‘where are they now’ portraits

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
pregnant woman
(© BGStock72 – stock.adobe.com)

Valley Health will host a ceremony on Monday, June 24, in the Winchester Medical Center Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) to unveil new “where are they now” portraits of their tiniest patients.

The Neonatal Intensive Care unit at Winchester Medical Center is the region’s only level III NICU, able to care for premature babies of any gestational age or babies needing specialized care and treatment. The NICU is on the second floor of the North Tower on the WMC campus. The state-of-the-art facility is one of only a few NICUs in the tri-state area to have private patient rooms available for babies and families to heal, with 21 single rooms, 3 twin rooms and 1 triplet room for a total of 30 beds.

Valley Health Foundations, who provided financial support for the project, will provide remarks before portraits are unveiled, then NICU families will share what the portraits mean to them before closing remarks.

Valley Health is a nonprofit health system which serves a population of more than 500,000 in the northern Shenandoah Valley, the Eastern Panhandle and Potomac Highlands of West Virginia and western Maryland. As a healthcare provider, employer and community partner, Valley Health is committed to improving the health of the region. The system includes six hospitals, more than 60 medical practices and Urgent Care centers, outpatient rehabilitation and fitness, medical transport, long-term care and home health.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

