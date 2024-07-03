Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home VADOC conducts drug, contraband shakedown at Lawrenceville Correctional Center
State/National

VADOC conducts drug, contraband shakedown at Lawrenceville Correctional Center

Chris Graham
Published date:
prison
(© josefkubes – stock.adobe.com)

The Virginia Department of Corrections conducted a drug and contraband shakedown at the privately run Lawrenceville Correctional Center on June 14 that we’re just learning about today.

The shakedown led to the seizure of quite a lot:

  • Approximately 100 Buprenorphine strips
  • Three blue packages containing a white, powdery substance
  • Several loose pills
  • A quantity of an unknown, powdery substance
  • Several cellphones
  • Several cellphone charging blocks
  • Cellphone charging cords
  • An undisclosed amount of cash

The VADOC will assume control of Lawrenceville, the only privately operated prison in Virginia, at the end of the current contract term on Aug. 1.

“Thank you to our corrections team members for conducting this thorough shakedown at Lawrenceville Correctional Center,” said VADOC Director Chad Dotson. “We continue to have a zero-tolerance policy towards drugs and contraband at our facilities. The cost of poisonous drugs and dangerous contraband entering our prisons is simply too high to expect anything except a laser-focus on safety and security.

The Virginia Department of Corrections continues to monitor the intake of contraband into its facilities. If you have any information, you can call anonymously to 540-830-9280.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham, the king of "fringe media," is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 Offer sheet from UVA Athletics to Tony Bennett sheds light on when extension was offered
2 Frederick County School Board member pleads guilty to role in Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol breach
3 Kaine dismisses calls for Biden to drop out: ‘It’s the pundits, it’s the editorial writers’
4 Brian O’Connor’s new UVA deal puts him in Top 10 nationally in total compensation
5 Hoarding in Ohio: 184 animals rescued that ‘resembled skeletons’

Latest News

john paul jones arena
Local

Oct. 19 Heart concert at JPJ canceled due to Ann Wilson cancer diagnosis

Chris Graham
fraud
Local

Shenandoah man indicted for wire fraud: More than $200K stolen from employer

Chris Graham

A Shenandoah man faces 20 years in prison after being indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly stealing more than $200,000 from his former employer.

police car arrest lights
Local

Charlottesville Police seize AK-47, ammo after pursuit of convicted felon

Chris Graham

Charlottesville Police made an arrest after a 21-year-old man tried to flee a traffic stop late Tuesday night.

baseball
Sports

O’s prospect Coby Mayo offers reminder that he’s too good to keep down on the farm

Chris Graham
football money
Sports

The ACC is bigger: But does adding Cal, SMU and Stanford make it better?

Scott German
uva logo blue
Sports

Updated list of current, former UVA student-athletes in 2024 Olympics, Paralympics

Chris Graham
police
State/National

Norfolk: Three people shot, in hospital, as police try to figure out details

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status