UVA’s Kate Douglass adds to medal haul at 2023 World Aquatic Championships

UVA swimmer Kate Douglass brought her medal total at the 2023 World Aquatic Championships to four with a silver in the women’s 200-meter breaststroke on Friday.

Douglass swam the exact same time in prelims and semifinals before improving her time with a 2:21.23 to win silver behind South Africa’s Tatjana Schoenmaker (2:20.80).

Douglass finished second in the event at the US Phillips 66 Nationals in June behind Team USA teammate Lily King.

Douglass also swam in the women’s 100-meter freestyle finals. She just missed the podium, placing fourth with a time of 52.81. Her time was .10 seconds off the third-place finish. Once again, Douglass was the top finisher for Team USA.

UVA sophomore Aimee Canny finished 16th in the women’s 100-meter freestyle, swimming a time of 54.87 in the semifinals for South Africa.

Douglass anchored the 4×100-meter mixed medley relay on Wednesday, helping Team USA to a bronze medal.

Leah Smith led off the prelims of the 4×200-meter freestyle relay in prelims, leading Team USA to the top qualifying time heading into the final. Team USA ended up winning silver in the event.

Junior Gretchen Walsh competed in the prelims and semifinals of the 50-meter butterfly. The finals will be held on Saturday.

Walsh posted the third-fastest qualifying time heading into finals with a 25.48.