uva the rotunda
The Rotunda at the University of Virginia. Photo: University of Virginia

The UVA Student Council has passed a resolution declaring “no confidence” in the UVA Board of Visitors, citing the lack of communication from University leaders on the search for a new president, following the political sacking of Jim Ryan.

“Students do not trust the Board of Visitors,” Student Council President Clay Dickerson said.

paul mahoney uva
Interim UVA President Paul G. Mahoney. Photo: University of Virginia

The Board of Visitors, earlier this week, announced that it had named an interim president, Paul G. Mahoney, a law professor, who will take office on Aug. 11.

“We are confident that Paul’s longstanding connection to the University as a faculty member and dean of the Law School, as well as his extensive achievements as a lawyer, professor and public servant, make him the right leader to guide this institution as the search for a 10th UVA president gets underway,” Rachel Sheridan, the current BOV rector, said in a statement released on Monday.

Student leaders raised issue with the move, saying in a press release that the move was made “in closed session without public release of feedback and nominations solicited from the University community nor any indication of whether they were considered in the decision-making process.”

“This pattern of exclusion has eroded trust,” the Student Council said in the release. “Our University’s principles of student self-governance and shared governance cannot survive without transparency, accountability, and meaningful student participation.”

The resolution passed by the Student Council on Friday includes demands that the BOV:

  • Increase student representation on the presidential search committee in collaboration with Student Council and Class Councils.
  • Publicly share the rules and guidelines for the presidential search process on the University’s website and at the first open meeting of the Special Committee with opportunity for public attendance and comment.
  • Host a joint meeting between the Special Committee and elected student leaders, or a public student town hall to solicit input.
  • Request for the Student Council to conduct a simple majority vote of approval or disapproval of the final candidate as an official advisory opinion prior to any final BOV decision on the selection of the 10th President.
  • Regular, transparent updates to the student body, including formal updates to be presented to Student Council throughout the process.

“Accepting our demands is a necessary step for the BOV to demonstrate its commitment to the students’ and the University’s best interest,” said Dickerson, the Student Council president. “The choice to stand united or continue divided lies with the Board, and students are watching closely.”

