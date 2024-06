UVA Soccer alum Emily Sonnett has been named to the 18-player roster of the U.S. Women’s National Team that will compete in the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

Sonnett, a 2015 UVA alum, will be making her second appearance in the Olympics with the USWNT. She was on the team for the 2021 Tokyo Games, and was an alternate in 2016.

Virginia has had at least one player on an Olympic roster for six straight Olympics dating back to the 2004 Games in Athens.