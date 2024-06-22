UVA men’s golf program gets its own multimillion-dollar endowment

The UVA men’s golf program is getting funding support from a new head coaching endowment.

The Tony Markel Family Men’s Golf Head Coaching Endowment will provide ongoing support to the golf program. The $3 million endowment will endow the position of head men’s golf coach, which is currently held by Bowen Sargent.

You might know the Markel name from the Tom Dean and Tony Markel Men’s Head Basketball Coaching Endowment, which, in fiscal year 2022-2023, funded $467,007.67, or 15.1 percent of coach Tony Bennett’s $3.1 million salary.

“The opportunity to endow Tony Bennett’s first-class basketball program several years ago has proven to be one of the most gratifying things I have ever done philanthropically, so when I had the opportunity to do something similar for Bowen Sargent’s golf program, I jumped at the chance,” said Markel, a 1964 UVA alum. “Having spent time with Bowen and the team over the last several years and recognizing the growing financial pressure on Olympic sports, my family is truly excited and proud to be associated with our nationally ranked golf program.”

In 20 seasons as the men’s golf head coach at UVA, Sargent has led the program to 26 tournament victories, three ACC individual championships, and the highest NCAA finish (fifth) in program history.

“I am grateful for the Tony Markel Family’s generous investment and continued support of Virginia Athletics,” Sargent said. “The naming of our head coach position in honor of his family will serve as a resource for generations to come and will provide a lasting source of funds for the Virginia men’s golf program.”