Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
newsuva health and uva cancer center earn awards for best in class
Local

UVA Health and UVA Cancer Center earn awards for ‘best in class’

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:

uva healthUVA Health has been named a “best in class” health system in Virginia for its cancer, heart, orthopedics, neurology and digestive health care by WebMD and Medscape.

UVA Health earned the 2022-2023 WebMD Patient Choice and Medscape Physician Choice awards.

The awards are based on surveys of consumers and physicians in Virginia, who were asked “to select the health system they believe provides the best overall quality and treatment capability,” according to the WebMD methodology.

“Our mission is to transform health and inspire hope for all Virginians and beyond, and providing high-quality, specialized care is elemental to that mission,” Dr. K. Craig Kent, chief executive officer for UVA Health and UVA’s executive vice president for health affairs, said. “I am proud to see so many teams across UVA Health recognized as a destination for care by WebMD and Medscape.”

Of five specialty areas surveyed, UVA Health and UVA Cancer Center were chosen as leading Virginia health systems in 24 conditions and treatments:

 

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Trump’s ‘big lie’ is threatening the right to vote in Buckingham County
2 Virginia Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton shares Parkinson’s Disease diagnosis
3 The political sunset of Emmett Hanger is an unfortunate end of an era
4 Filipowski returning to Duke: Impact on interest at Duke now in Kadin Shedrick
5 Is Virginia becoming a player in the Hunter Dickinson sweepstakes? Maybe

Latest News

abortion health sign protest rights women
U.S./World

Access to abortion care and miscarriage management medication threatened by court ruling

Rebecca Barnabi
police emergency fire
Local

Apparent medical emergency triggers five-vehicle crash at Waynesboro intersection

Chris Graham

A Greenville man suffered a medical emergency while driving through a Waynesboro intersection on Tuesday, triggering a five-vehicle crash, according to Waynesboro Police.

Local

Camp LIGHT makes Newsweek’s 2023 list of best summer camps in the U.S.

Rebecca Barnabi

Camp LIGHT in Waynesboro is among Newsweek’s America’s Best Summer Camps 2023.

urban trees
U.S./World

Biden Administration announces funding to expand access to trees, green spaces

Crystal Graham
jones gardens staunton virginia
Culture

Nourishing Strides 5K to help fund Staunton’s Jones Gardens, expansion

Crystal Graham
cell phone
Local

Charlottesville residents eligible for Pathways funding; Albemarle County funds exhausted

Crystal Graham
virginia tech men's basketball
Sports

Virginia Tech hoops coach Mike Young hires former VCU assistant J.D. Byers

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy