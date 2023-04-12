UVA Health and UVA Cancer Center earn awards for ‘best in class’

UVA Health has been named a “best in class” health system in Virginia for its cancer, heart, orthopedics, neurology and digestive health care by WebMD and Medscape.

UVA Health earned the 2022-2023 WebMD Patient Choice and Medscape Physician Choice awards.

The awards are based on surveys of consumers and physicians in Virginia, who were asked “to select the health system they believe provides the best overall quality and treatment capability,” according to the WebMD methodology.

“Our mission is to transform health and inspire hope for all Virginians and beyond, and providing high-quality, specialized care is elemental to that mission,” Dr. K. Craig Kent, chief executive officer for UVA Health and UVA’s executive vice president for health affairs, said. “I am proud to see so many teams across UVA Health recognized as a destination for care by WebMD and Medscape.”

Of five specialty areas surveyed, UVA Health and UVA Cancer Center were chosen as leading Virginia health systems in 24 conditions and treatments: