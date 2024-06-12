Countries
UVA gets Florida in 2024 ACC/SEC Challenge: Cory Alexander gets a chance at redemption

Chris Graham
UVA will face Florida in the 2024 ACC/SEC Challenge, which could give ESPN analyst Cory Alexander, a UVA alum, a chance at redemption.

Because all Cory would have to do is, you know, influence the refs to reverse a call late in the game in Virginia’s favor.

Then maybe he can get back to being even steven.

That’s not going to happen.

The game will be played on Wednesday, Dec. 4, in Gainesville.

It will be a rematch of the teams’ 2023-2024 game in Charlotte, which was won by Virginia, 73-70, in the first week of the season.

You’d remember that game for three things: Cory, working the game for ESPN, loudly protesting a call on an out-of-bounds play that the game officials ultimately reversed, giving the ball to Florida in a key situation in the final two minutes; UVA coach Tony Bennett having to be restrained by his team from going at Cory from across the floor; and Blake Buchanan scoring 18 points in his second college game, which would turn out to be his only double-digit game of his freshman season.

Looking at the rest of the ACC/SEC Challenge schedule, there’s not a lot there, outside of Alabama-UNC, a rematch of a Sweet Sixteen game from this past season won by ‘Bama, 89-87.

The ESPN folks are trying to get us hyped for Auburn-Duke, but I just can’t.

