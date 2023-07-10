Countries
newsuva football single game tickets aside from the tech game go on sale on wednesday
Sports

UVA Football: Single-game tickets, aside from the Tech game, go on sale on Wednesday

Chris Graham
Published date:
uva football
Photo: UVA Athletics

No need to rush here, but just letting you know that single-game tickets for the UVA home football schedule, aside from the Virginia Tech game, are going on sale on Wednesday.

The phones and interwebs are not at risk of going down at 9 a.m. Wednesday, if you catch the drift.

The home schedule includes JMU (Sept. 9), the return of Brennan Armstrong and Robert Anae when NC State comes to town (Sept. 22), Mike London coming back with a chance to get a win with his group from William & Mary (Oct. 7), plus Georgia Tech (Nov. 4) and Duke (Nov. 18).

Single-game tickets for the Virginia Tech game on Nov. 25 are exclusively available to Virginia Athletic Foundation donors and football season ticket members.

The idea there is to try to keep Tech fans away, but given how low the expectations are on that side, that may not be necessary.

Tickets can be purchased at UVATix.com or by calling the ticket office (434) 924-8821.

