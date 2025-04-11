UVA Basketball: Devin Tillis, undersized four from UC-Irvine, commits to ‘Hoos

UVA Basketball coach Ryan Odom picked up a commitment on Friday from an undersized four from UC-Irvine, Devin Tillis.

Tillis, listed at 6’7”, 225, will be a fifth-year player, a grad transfer, after playing a year at UNLV, in 2020-2021, then sitting out a redshirt year ahead of a three-year stint at UC-Irvine, where he averaged 13.7 points and 7.8 rebounds per game in the 2024-2025 season.

The kid can shoot it – Tillis is 38.6 percent from three for his career – and he was over six rebounds a game in each of his three years at Irvine, a member of the Big West Conference.

At that level, he was a beast in the paint – 92-of-140 (65.7 percent) at the rim and 138-of-227 (60.8 percent) overall in the painted area in 2024-2025.

Only 12 midrange attempts all season – Tillis knows the metrics.

For a post guy doing most of his business around the basket, he didn’t get to the line a lot – just 2.8 free-throw attempts per game last season.