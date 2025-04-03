Home UVA Basketball: Andrew Rohde finds landing spot, at Wisconsin
Basketball News

UVA Basketball: Andrew Rohde finds landing spot, at Wisconsin

Chris Graham
Published date:
uva basketball andrew rohde
UVA Basketball guard Andrew Rohde. Photo: Mike Ingalls/AFP

Andrew Rohde is the fourth member of the 2024-2025 UVA Basketball rotation to find a new landing spot – in Rohde’s case, surprise, Wisconsin.

The Badgers, under coach Greg Gard, don’t actually play as slow as you assume – they averaged 68.0 possessions per game this past season, middle of the pack in D1.

Gard isn’t from the Dick Bennett family tree; he’s a Bo Ryan disciple, coaching under Ryan for 23 years before succeeding his mentor in 2015.

Rohde had a much better second season at UVA, averaging 9.3 points and 4.3 assists per game in the 2024-2025 season, shooting 43.2 percent from the field and 41.3 percent from three.

I like Rohde’s old man YMCA game. Listed at 6’6”, 185, he plays angles, is a solid catch-and-shoot guy, and developed a nice floater that gave him something new to get him points in the paint this past season.

I envisioned Rohde, if he were to have stayed for his senior season at Virginia, being a change-of-pace backup point guard.

I can’t imagine that he envisioned himself as a backup; thus, the change of scenery.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham, the king of "fringe media," a zero-time Virginia Sportswriter of the Year, and a member of zero Halls of Fame, is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

ICYMI

1 Scott German: Ryan Odom was born, raised to be the UVA Basketball coach
2 A Real Madrid tattoo can get you disappeared by the Trump Gestapo
3 Bunny poop complaint takes Augusta County down the proverbial rabbit hole
4 Waynesboro: Children’s museum hoping to open indoor exhibit space by summer
5 UVA Basketball: Chance Mallory talks about decision to commit to ‘Hoos

Latest News

food bank
Virginia News

Virginia lawmakers push back at Trump USDA over food bank cuts

Chris Graham
anthony robinson uva basketball
Basketball News

UVA Basketball: Redshirt freshman Anthony Robinson headed to Xavier

Chris Graham

Good news for UVA Basketball redshirt freshman Anthony Robinson, who I’d projected would have to transfer down from the Power 6 to the mid-major level.

donald trump economy
Politics News

Trump tariffs wipe out one year of economic recovery in two days

Chris Graham

Back on April 4, 2024, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 38,596.98; a year later, today, it closed at 38,314.86.

firearm courtroom gavel bullets
Virginia News

Virginia man sentenced to more than 12 years for cocaine, firearm charges

Crystal Graham
fox in woods
Virginia News

Red fox in Northern Virginia tests positive for highly pathogenic bird flu

Crystal Graham
school
Arts, Media, Education

BWP gathers Staunton resident input in search for new school superintendent

Rebecca Barnabi
flooded bridge
Virginia News

Trump, finally, approves disaster declaration for Southwest Virginia

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status