UVA Basketball: Andrew Rohde finds landing spot, at Wisconsin

Andrew Rohde is the fourth member of the 2024-2025 UVA Basketball rotation to find a new landing spot – in Rohde’s case, surprise, Wisconsin.

The Badgers, under coach Greg Gard, don’t actually play as slow as you assume – they averaged 68.0 possessions per game this past season, middle of the pack in D1.

Gard isn’t from the Dick Bennett family tree; he’s a Bo Ryan disciple, coaching under Ryan for 23 years before succeeding his mentor in 2015.

Rohde had a much better second season at UVA, averaging 9.3 points and 4.3 assists per game in the 2024-2025 season, shooting 43.2 percent from the field and 41.3 percent from three.

I like Rohde’s old man YMCA game. Listed at 6’6”, 185, he plays angles, is a solid catch-and-shoot guy, and developed a nice floater that gave him something new to get him points in the paint this past season.

I envisioned Rohde, if he were to have stayed for his senior season at Virginia, being a change-of-pace backup point guard.

I can’t imagine that he envisioned himself as a backup; thus, the change of scenery.