Home UVA Baseball: #7 FSU gets weekend series win with 9-3 defeat of #10 ‘Hoos
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UVA Baseball: #7 FSU gets weekend series win with 9-3 defeat of #10 ‘Hoos

Chris Graham
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Photo: UVA Athletics

Bryson Moore, who barely got on the mound in two seasons at Virginia pitching for Brian O’Connor, was masterful in his return with his new school, Florida State, in a 9-3 FSU win on Saturday at The Dish.

Moore (5-1, 4.19 ERA) held Virginia to two hits in seven shutout innings, striking out seven and walking one.

“I feel that we got away from our game plan,” said first-year UVA coach Chris Pollard, whose team dropped the weekend matchup of Top 10 teams with the loss in the series final on Saturday.

“We came in with a clear game plan to take away the fastball,” Pollard said. “We had first and second, nobody out, in the second inning in a 2-0 ballgame with a chance to get back in the ballgame, and from there we allowed him to retire 17 straight. We just took a lot of fastballs during that stretch.

“We can’t let him get that deep into the game. When we got to their bullpen, we took some good swings. We just let Moore right there pitch off his fastball too much,” Pollard said.

Virginia (24-9, 8-7 ACC) got all three of its runs in the late innings on solo shots from Kyle Johnson, Antonio Perrotta and Joe Tiroly.

Freshman starting pitcher John Paone (1-2, 5.74 ERA) took the loss, giving up four runs on five hits in 2.2 innings, striking out three and walking two.

Lucas Hartman, who was really good in relief in the 4-3 win on Thursday, with a 1-2-3 eighth, was not good inn this one – 2.1 innings, two runs, four hits, three Ks, two walks.

Joe Colucci’s brief appearance turned this one into a rout – he was tagged for three runs in a third of an inning.

We did get a scoreless inning out of Matt Augustin, who walked two and induced a double-play ball.

Up next

Virginia will close out its five-game homestand with a midweek game against JMU (15-15, 6-6 Sun Belt) on Tuesday.

The game is slated to start at 6 p.m. and will be carried on ACCNX.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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